Women’s sports popularity rises, with 32% of fans more engaged than before
While 60% of women believe women’s sport is growing, only 46% of men agree
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
South African women’s interest in sports is on the rise, with 32% of female sports fans reporting increased engagement in women’s sports compared with just five years ago.
In contrast, only 27% of men share the same sentiment.
“Our research shows that female fans are more likely to support women’s teams and leagues, with significant interest drop-off among men. While 60% of women believe women’s sport is growing, only 46% of men agree. Additionally, 32% of female sports fans are more interested in women’s sports than five years ago, compared to just 27% of men,” said research insight consultant at Brand Finance Africa, Jenny Moore.
This growing enthusiasm comes at a time when women’s sports in South Africa are thriving, with national teams like Banyana Banyana and the Protea Women’s teams excelling on the international stage and expanding their fan base locally.
According to recent research by Brand Finance South Africa, female fans are not only more likely to support women’s teams and leagues, but they also engage differently with sports content. Women are more inclined to follow teams or players on social media, while men typically follow leagues and competitions.
Moore said this distinction presents a unique opportunity for sponsors to connect with a diverse and engaged audience.
“This shift in fan behaviour creates new opportunities for brands, especially in sports sponsorship. With female fans making up a significant portion of the fan base in sports like rugby and cricket, sponsors who tap into this growing demographic are positioning themselves for success,” said Moore.
Moore said the rise of women’s sports is not just a trend but a business opportunity.
“Women’s sport are not getting the same support in SA as globally. Nielsen's 2024 research shows the global women’s sports industry surpassed $1bn in revenue for the first time, a 300% increase from 2021,” said Moore.
The report highlights that South African women’s teams, like Banyana Banyana and the Protea Women’s cricket team, are not only excelling but also expanding their local fan base.
“This surge in interest isn’t just about diversity or inclusion — it makes solid business sense. With rising global audiences and growing traction among younger generations, women’s sports offer significant commercial opportunities for rights holders and sponsors,” said Moore.
“Our research shows that female fans are more likely to support women’s teams and leagues, with significant interest drop-off among men. This highlights an untapped potential for sponsors to cater to the growing audience of female sports fans.”
