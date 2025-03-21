Conrad rocks as he comes of age in Varsity Shield

Madibaz flyhalf Raashied Conrad showed off his full arsenal of skills as he turned in a man-of-the-match performance against Walter Sisulu University in the FNB Varsity Shield rugby tournament last week.
The young pivot was easily the most influential player on the field in their 36-14 away victory over the Mdantsane team, scoring a try and slotting a penalty and four conversions for a personal tally of 16 points.
Afterwards, he described his effort as “definitely one of the best I have had all season as well is in the Varsity Shield” after unsurprisingly being named the Player that Rocks.
Conrad, who matriculated from SACS in Cape Town in 2023, was one of the exciting young talents added to the Gqeberha squad last year by coach David Manuel and his investment based on pure faith is clearly starting to pay dividends.
There had been plenty to learn after exiting the school ranks, the player admitted, with the greater physicality and speed of varsity rugby the major hurdles to overcome.
“Looking back over the last 12 months, I feel my game has developed immensely,” Conrad said.
The 20-year-old said he had become better at making on-field decisions, managing his game and executing under pressure during his time with the Madibaz.
“Playing against opponents who are consistently at a higher level than what I was used to has helped me grow as a flyhalf, making me more confident and composed on the field.”
To adapt to the greater demands meant embracing higher standards in training and in the approach to matches.
“The game is more structured, requiring precise passing, kicking and defensive solidity,” Conrad said.
Apart from tactical awareness and adaptability, he referenced fitness, recovery and professionalism as crucial at varsity level.
Conrad needed all the composure he could muster in a damp and muddy Sisa Dukashe Stadium against a combative WSU outfit on Friday evening.
Their opponents thrive on a match situation that lacks discipline and structure and it was up to the flyhalf to control the game.
His goal was to find a balance between managing the tempo of the game and distributing the ball to the right areas.
“Consistency is the key,” Conrad said.
“It was certainly not ideal weather but what I tend to do is stick to the basics as if there are no weather challenges and just focus on doing my best.
The second-year BA student acknowledged that, whatever the situation, each kick brought its own challenges.
“I’m satisfied with any successful kick, no matter the degree of difficulty,” he said while outlining his routine.
“The general approach is to visualise the conversion, prepare the set-up well, control my breathing, keep my head down and follow through. Most importantly, to trust the process.”
The recent form shown by the Madibaz, which included defeating then log-leaders UWC the week before, has kept them in the hunt for the Shield semifinals.
They are currently fourth on 19 points and in touch with Varsity College (22), UWC (21) and CPUT (19).
Madibaz host Sol Plaatje University, who are currently on 12 points, at the Madibaz Stadium at 4pm on Friday. — Full Stop Communications
Conrad rocks as he comes of age in Varsity Shield
Image: Varsity Sports
