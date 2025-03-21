Early-season netball skirmish puts target on back of champions

One of SA’s leading outfits, the North West University Eagles, will have a target on their back as they vie for a hat-trick of titles in consecutive years.
They are among 73 teams from across the country who have entered the annual Madibaz netball tournament, which has evolved into a major competition since its inception in the late-1990s.
The presence of the Eagles added a dynamic element to the contests, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday on the indoor and outdoor courts at the South Campus, Madibaz Sport netball manager Melinda Goosen said.
“We are delighted to welcome them back. They bring such a high level of competitiveness that it gives us a great opportunity to measure ourselves at this stage of the season.”
She said as they were also rivals in competitions such as the University Sports SA and Varsity Netball tournaments these matchups gave their coaches an opportunity to assess the “baseline” at the start of the season.
That shows them where further improvement is needed and which aspects of their game are progressing nicely.
Goosen said they had streamlined this year’s event, reducing it from three to two days, and that the change in format did nothing to affect its popularity.
“There is still widespread interest.”
Besides the NWU Eagles, teams from as afar as Kimberley, Cape Town and the Free State are travelling to the Bay.
Closer to home, clubs from the Sarah Baartman and Buffalo City regions as well as a number of schools are joining the party.
From a Madibaz point of view the event, supported by Woodlands Dairy, is the culmination of a month of trials as the players are tested in a competitive environment for the first time.
With 14 teams from Nelson Mandela University being let loose over the two days of competition, it is a huge opportunity for the coaches to assess the players’ form ahead of the league season.
Former Madibaz and national star Jeanie Steyn, who is again overseeing the fortunes of the premier team this season, will be one of those casting a keen eye over the performances of her charges to gain as much insight as possible.
Following their title-winning debut last year, the Madibaz have also entered two men’s teams in the 2025 event as this component continues to gain momentum within the Madibaz setup.
Goosen, who played in the initial edition of the tournament in 1998, said it had been exciting to witness its growth in its almost three decades of existence and how it became a permanent part of the Nelson Mandela Bay netball calendar.
“We truly appreciate the support we have had from local clubs, as well as those farther afield. It has helped to stimulate interest and raise the profile of Madibaz netball.” — Full Stop Communications
North West University Eagles to vie for hat-trick of titles at Madibaz tournament
Image: Photo: Supplied
