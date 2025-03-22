Motor racing-Winning in a Ferrari feels 'mega,' Hamilton says

Winning in a Ferrari for the first time felt "mega", seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said after the Briton led from start to finish in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday.
The 40-year-old, who finished a disappointing 10th in the season-opener in Melbourne, managed his tyres superbly to take the chequered flag ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the 100km race.
It was the first time Hamilton and Ferrari had won a sprint race since the shortened format was introduced in 2021.
"Starting from pole. Starting from first in a Ferrari, and winning in a Ferrari, is next level, man. It's mega," the six-times Chinese Grand Prix winner said after stepping out of the car.
"And I definitely didn't expect to have it at the second race."
Drivers complained of high levels of tyre degradation owing to the Shanghai International Circuit's long, sweeping corners.
Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc finished fifth and said he had set up his car slightly differently to the 105-times race winner on the other side of the garage.
"I wouldn't really blame the car, as Lewis is doing a great job," the Monegasque said.
"I really struggle with this track historically, and there's no exception this weekend. But it's not an excuse, and I need to react, and qualifying will be a good start to turn things around."
Team boss Fred Vasseur pinned the difference in their performances on how they were able to manage the tyres, noting it is easier to do so from the front rather than in the pack, where Leclerc was battling to get back past the Mercedes of George Russell.
"As soon as you are in the dirty air, you struggle to overtake," Vasseur said. "It's much more difficult to manage."
Hamilton did not want to get carried away with the result and said the team were taking each session on track as it comes.
"One step at a time, we are not going to get ahead of ourselves," he told Sky News. "I know the Tifosi, the team wants to win and it means everything, but Rome wasn't built in a day."
Reuters
