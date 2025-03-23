Sport

EP stayed in fight to clinch win, says Toetie

Premium
23 March 2025
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP showed guts and stayed in the fight when they registered a well-earned 39-26 win over the SWD Eagles in an SA Cup clash played in George on Friday, Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.

After opening defeats against the Falcons and Pumas, the Elephants produced a solid display to emerge with a vital bonus point win at Outeniqua Park...

