Win big at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10k road race

The Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10k event makes a much-anticipated return to the Friendly City on Sunday April 13 2025. One lucky participant will drive home in a brand new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro LiT to the value of R269,900 courtesy of the event’s official vehicle partner, Chery SA.

“There’s no better way to kick off the 2025 season than by rewarding one lucky Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10k entrant with a stylish and innovative Chery Tiggo 4 Pro LiT,” says Michael Meyer, Stillwater Sports MD and series founder.

“The Chery vehicle giveaway always creates a buzz and sets the tone for an exhilarating day. These vehicles are truly remarkable, combining style, performance, and advanced technology — a perfect fit for any active person. We are proud of our partnership with Chery and deeply appreciate their support in elevating this experience for our runners.”

Tony Liu, CEO of Chery SA, adds: “We are proud to continue our partnership with the Absa Run Your City series in 2025 and can’t wait to give away our first vehicle of the year. The series offers us an excellent platform to showcase our vehicles and contribute to the joy and excitement of each event. We look forward to welcoming the lucky Gqeberha winner to the Chery family and sharing the thrill of driving a Chery vehicle.”

The Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10k event is a vibrant 10km road race that highlights the city’s iconic landmarks and stunning scenery. Whether you’re a seasoned elite athlete, a casual runner, or taking on your first 10K, this event promises a memorable and inspiring experience that will leave you excited for future races.

HOW TO ENTER

Register for the event and pay the entry fee. Collect your race number during the designated race pack collection period. Be at the start line on event day and complete the 10km route.

The winner will be eligible to claim their Chery Tiggo 4 Pro LiT prize only after successfully finishing the race.