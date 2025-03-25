Huge crowds enjoy rally season opener in Despatch

The opening round of the Algoa Rally Club Championship took place in ideal conditions on Saturday where the hot windless conditions, long weekend and exciting spectator stages all ensured that the crowds came out in their numbers to support the action in and around Despatch in the EMI Construction-sponsored Despatch Rally.
Wayde van Zummeren and his navigator Henry Adams had the massive crowd on their feet as they stormed to victory in the opening two stages, claiming the sought after Dash-for-Cash prize in their Border towing sponsored four-wheel drive VW Polo.
The stages that took place at the newly renamed Water Wheel Park caught a couple of the rear-wheel drive cars out as they battled for traction on the wet grass after overnight rain, resulting in some spectacular doughnuts that had the appreciative crowd shouting for more.
Gauteng-based brothers Nico and Juandre Nienaber, in their Turbo Panelbeaters backed Toyota Etios, then took control of the rally, winning the remaining four stages to end up winning the event by more than a minute, with some high-flying antics across the many jumps in the well-prepared rally stages.
Unfortunately, a broken gearbox in the crowd-pleasing Nissan Skyline of Border Towing’s Martin van Zummeren halted their progress in the penultimate stage, while defending champions Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie retired their Hella VW Polo after stage three, suffering brake failure, and Cape Town visitors Paul van Wyk and Matt Kohler had suspension failure in their Audi Quattro early in stage three.
They did manage to replace the broken part after a lengthy stop and finish third in the ARC1 class.
The Indy Oil VW Polo of brother and sister, Ross and Roxanne Bartle, didn’t miss a beat, though Ross was battling with dehydration issues in the sweltering heat.
They managed to finish in fifth place overall, as well as take the ARC3 class win, while young Cailyn van Rooyen made her navigating debut alongside her father Juan to finish fourth overall and third in the ARC4 class.
Another father and daughter pairing of Johan Viljoen and Ria Jansen came home in seventh place overall and second in the ARC 3 class.
The second round of the Algoa Rally Club Championship is the Syrabix Scribante Rally that is also scheduled on a public holiday and will take place on and around Aldo Scribante Raceway on Monday April 28.
Results:
Overall: 1st Nico Nienaber & Juandre Nienaber — Toyota Etios 1600; 2nd Wayde van Zummeren & Henry Adams — VW Polo 250 4x4 Turbo; 3rd Deon Kretzmann & Jason Schreiber — Toyota Etios 1600
ARC1: 1st Wayde van Zummeren & Henry Adams — VW Polo 250 4x4 Turbo: 2nd Jody van Zummeren & James Johnston — Datsun P510 SSS 2000; 3rd Paul van Wyk & Matt Kohler — Audi Quattro S3 4x4 1800 Turbo
ARC3: 1st Ross Bartle & Roxanne Bartle — VW Polo 250 2000; 2nd Johan Viljoen & Ria Jansen — VW Polo 250 2000; 3rd Herman Bernhardt & Greg Heine — VW Polo 250 1200 Turbo
ARC 4: 1st Nico Nienaber & Juandre Nienaber — Toyota Etios 1600; 2nd Deon Kretzmann & Jason Schreiber — Toyota Etios 1600; 3rd Juan van Rooyen & Cailyn van Rooyen — VW Polo 250 1800
ARC 5: 1st Francois Vermaak & Handre van Schalkwyk — VW Golf A1 1400; 2nd Riekus Schmidt & Marco Griesel — VW Polo A13 1400; 3rd Leander Koekemoer & Wesley Schultz — VW Polo 250 1200 Turbo
Clubmans: 1st Francois Vermaak & Handre van Schalkwyk — VW Golf A1 1400; 2nd Martin Kleingeld & Deon Engels — Toyota Corolla KE35 1600; 3rd Grant Watkins & Gregory Watkins — Ford Escort
The Herald
Huge crowds enjoy rally season opener in Despatch
High-flying antics, spectacular doughnuts and car troubles deliver plenty thrills
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
The opening round of the Algoa Rally Club Championship took place in ideal conditions on Saturday where the hot windless conditions, long weekend and exciting spectator stages all ensured that the crowds came out in their numbers to support the action in and around Despatch in the EMI Construction-sponsored Despatch Rally.
Wayde van Zummeren and his navigator Henry Adams had the massive crowd on their feet as they stormed to victory in the opening two stages, claiming the sought after Dash-for-Cash prize in their Border towing sponsored four-wheel drive VW Polo.
The stages that took place at the newly renamed Water Wheel Park caught a couple of the rear-wheel drive cars out as they battled for traction on the wet grass after overnight rain, resulting in some spectacular doughnuts that had the appreciative crowd shouting for more.
Gauteng-based brothers Nico and Juandre Nienaber, in their Turbo Panelbeaters backed Toyota Etios, then took control of the rally, winning the remaining four stages to end up winning the event by more than a minute, with some high-flying antics across the many jumps in the well-prepared rally stages.
Unfortunately, a broken gearbox in the crowd-pleasing Nissan Skyline of Border Towing’s Martin van Zummeren halted their progress in the penultimate stage, while defending champions Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie retired their Hella VW Polo after stage three, suffering brake failure, and Cape Town visitors Paul van Wyk and Matt Kohler had suspension failure in their Audi Quattro early in stage three.
They did manage to replace the broken part after a lengthy stop and finish third in the ARC1 class.
The Indy Oil VW Polo of brother and sister, Ross and Roxanne Bartle, didn’t miss a beat, though Ross was battling with dehydration issues in the sweltering heat.
They managed to finish in fifth place overall, as well as take the ARC3 class win, while young Cailyn van Rooyen made her navigating debut alongside her father Juan to finish fourth overall and third in the ARC4 class.
Another father and daughter pairing of Johan Viljoen and Ria Jansen came home in seventh place overall and second in the ARC 3 class.
The second round of the Algoa Rally Club Championship is the Syrabix Scribante Rally that is also scheduled on a public holiday and will take place on and around Aldo Scribante Raceway on Monday April 28.
Results:
Overall: 1st Nico Nienaber & Juandre Nienaber — Toyota Etios 1600; 2nd Wayde van Zummeren & Henry Adams — VW Polo 250 4x4 Turbo; 3rd Deon Kretzmann & Jason Schreiber — Toyota Etios 1600
ARC1: 1st Wayde van Zummeren & Henry Adams — VW Polo 250 4x4 Turbo: 2nd Jody van Zummeren & James Johnston — Datsun P510 SSS 2000; 3rd Paul van Wyk & Matt Kohler — Audi Quattro S3 4x4 1800 Turbo
ARC3: 1st Ross Bartle & Roxanne Bartle — VW Polo 250 2000; 2nd Johan Viljoen & Ria Jansen — VW Polo 250 2000; 3rd Herman Bernhardt & Greg Heine — VW Polo 250 1200 Turbo
ARC 4: 1st Nico Nienaber & Juandre Nienaber — Toyota Etios 1600; 2nd Deon Kretzmann & Jason Schreiber — Toyota Etios 1600; 3rd Juan van Rooyen & Cailyn van Rooyen — VW Polo 250 1800
ARC 5: 1st Francois Vermaak & Handre van Schalkwyk — VW Golf A1 1400; 2nd Riekus Schmidt & Marco Griesel — VW Polo A13 1400; 3rd Leander Koekemoer & Wesley Schultz — VW Polo 250 1200 Turbo
Clubmans: 1st Francois Vermaak & Handre van Schalkwyk — VW Golf A1 1400; 2nd Martin Kleingeld & Deon Engels — Toyota Corolla KE35 1600; 3rd Grant Watkins & Gregory Watkins — Ford Escort
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Rugby