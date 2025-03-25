Ironman African Championship 2024 winners back to defend title
Gqeberha’s Jamie Riddle to make debut among host of pro triathletes in 20th anniversary event
Sweden’s Rasmus Svenningsson and Spain’s Marta Sanchez, who won the 2024 Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship in the men’s and women’ categories, respectively, will be out to defend their titles in Summerstrand on Sunday.
In celebration of the event’s 20th anniversary, it is returning to its original format t this weekend, with Sunday belonging exclusively to the Ironman athletes, with the spotlight on those who will swim 3.8km, bike 180.2km, and run 42.2km on the world-renowned course...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.