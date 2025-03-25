Nelson Mandela Bay set to welcome the world

The highly anticipated Africa Triathlon Championships Nelson Mandela Bay 2025 is set to take place on the weekend of April 5 and 6, bringing elite athletes from around the globe to the shores of Hobie Beach for an exhilarating continental showdown.
Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and proudly sponsored by Old Mutual Wealth, this premier triathlon event will witness top-tier competitors battle for continental glory in a competition that serves as a stepping stone for global rankings.
Managed by leading event specialists Zsports Events SA, the championship promises world-class race conditions and an electric atmosphere for both athletes and spectators alike.
“Nelson Mandela Bay has long been a hub for top-tier endurance sports, and hosting the Africa Triathlon Championships reinforces our city’s reputation as a world-class sporting destination,” Nelson Mandela Bay municipality director of sports and recreation Charmaine Williams said.
“We look forward to welcoming athletes, officials, and fans for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of racing.”
Adding to the prestige of this event, the president of World Triathlon will be in attendance to assess the city’s readiness to potentially host a World Cup Triathlon in 2026.
This marks a huge moment for SA triathlon, as it aims to solidify its place on the global stage.
The Africa Triathlon Championships come just one week after the internationally renowned Ironman event at Hobie Beach, further cementing Nelson Mandela Bay’s position as Africa’s endurance sports capital.
The championships will feature multiple categories, including elite men’s and women’s races, U23, junior, and age-group divisions, ensuring a competitive and diverse line-up of participants.
Spectators can look forward to an action-packed weekend with thrilling race action, vibrant fan zone featuring the Barney’s Tavern Castle Lite beer garden, and an atmosphere celebrating the spirit of endurance sports.
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay set to welcome the world
Image: ZPORTS/RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
The highly anticipated Africa Triathlon Championships Nelson Mandela Bay 2025 is set to take place on the weekend of April 5 and 6, bringing elite athletes from around the globe to the shores of Hobie Beach for an exhilarating continental showdown.
Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and proudly sponsored by Old Mutual Wealth, this premier triathlon event will witness top-tier competitors battle for continental glory in a competition that serves as a stepping stone for global rankings.
Managed by leading event specialists Zsports Events SA, the championship promises world-class race conditions and an electric atmosphere for both athletes and spectators alike.
“Nelson Mandela Bay has long been a hub for top-tier endurance sports, and hosting the Africa Triathlon Championships reinforces our city’s reputation as a world-class sporting destination,” Nelson Mandela Bay municipality director of sports and recreation Charmaine Williams said.
“We look forward to welcoming athletes, officials, and fans for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend of racing.”
Adding to the prestige of this event, the president of World Triathlon will be in attendance to assess the city’s readiness to potentially host a World Cup Triathlon in 2026.
This marks a huge moment for SA triathlon, as it aims to solidify its place on the global stage.
The Africa Triathlon Championships come just one week after the internationally renowned Ironman event at Hobie Beach, further cementing Nelson Mandela Bay’s position as Africa’s endurance sports capital.
The championships will feature multiple categories, including elite men’s and women’s races, U23, junior, and age-group divisions, ensuring a competitive and diverse line-up of participants.
Spectators can look forward to an action-packed weekend with thrilling race action, vibrant fan zone featuring the Barney’s Tavern Castle Lite beer garden, and an atmosphere celebrating the spirit of endurance sports.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Rugby
Sport
Rugby