Mulaudzi and Mailula eye good performances in Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km debuts

Top South African road runner Kabelo Mulaudzi and rising star Karabo Mailula are eyeing a good performance in their maiden Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race in Humewood on April 13.
Having already clocked two sub-28-minute 10km performances, Mulaudzi has proven his mastery of the 27-minute mark.
Both of these impressive runs came at the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K.
Mulaudzi is is now determined to break the sub-28 barrier for the first time in the Friendly City as he sets his sights on a maiden podium finish in the Gqeberha 10km.
“I’m always grateful whenever I receive an invitation to run the Absa Run Your City series,” Mulaudzi said.
“The incentives they offer motivate me to compete in every one of their races, with my goal always being a podium finish.
“So my plan for Gqeberha is to run a personal best (PB) and go sub-28 minutes. If I can do that, I’ll be happy.”
The Boxer Athletics Club runner is rightly confident as he heads to the opening Absa series race of 2025 in excellent form.
The 2023 Durban 10km champion, who earned three Absa Run Your City Series podium positions in 2024, ran 14:06.95 to claim the 5,000m gold medal ahead of Boxer AC teammate Chris Mhlanga (14:14.05) at the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) Championships on March 14.
Less than 48 hours later, Mulaudzi got the better of Mhlanga again to win the Motsepe Foundation’s Race to Gender Equality 10km in 30:33 on a hilly course in Johannesburg.
Finding himself injury-free after a good training block, Mulaudzi believes he is in shape to challenge his 27:53 lifetime best in what will be his Gqeberha 10km race debut.
“My training is going well this year since I have been joined by Andries Sesedi,” Mulaudzi said.
“Because I am no longer training alone where I have to push by myself, it is easier.
“My target was to run sub 14:10 at the CGA Champs, which would be a good indicator of my fitness.
“I usually run sub-28 in Durban, but this year I aim to run my first 27 minutes 10km in Gqeberha — my first big race of the year.”
Mulaudzi and Mailula eye good performances in Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km debuts
Image: Action Photo
Top South African road runner Kabelo Mulaudzi and rising star Karabo Mailula are eyeing a good performance in their maiden Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km race in Humewood on April 13.
Having already clocked two sub-28-minute 10km performances, Mulaudzi has proven his mastery of the 27-minute mark.
Both of these impressive runs came at the Absa Run Your City Durban 10K.
Mulaudzi is is now determined to break the sub-28 barrier for the first time in the Friendly City as he sets his sights on a maiden podium finish in the Gqeberha 10km.
“I’m always grateful whenever I receive an invitation to run the Absa Run Your City series,” Mulaudzi said.
“The incentives they offer motivate me to compete in every one of their races, with my goal always being a podium finish.
“So my plan for Gqeberha is to run a personal best (PB) and go sub-28 minutes. If I can do that, I’ll be happy.”
The Boxer Athletics Club runner is rightly confident as he heads to the opening Absa series race of 2025 in excellent form.
The 2023 Durban 10km champion, who earned three Absa Run Your City Series podium positions in 2024, ran 14:06.95 to claim the 5,000m gold medal ahead of Boxer AC teammate Chris Mhlanga (14:14.05) at the Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) Championships on March 14.
Less than 48 hours later, Mulaudzi got the better of Mhlanga again to win the Motsepe Foundation’s Race to Gender Equality 10km in 30:33 on a hilly course in Johannesburg.
Finding himself injury-free after a good training block, Mulaudzi believes he is in shape to challenge his 27:53 lifetime best in what will be his Gqeberha 10km race debut.
“My training is going well this year since I have been joined by Andries Sesedi,” Mulaudzi said.
“Because I am no longer training alone where I have to push by myself, it is easier.
“My target was to run sub 14:10 at the CGA Champs, which would be a good indicator of my fitness.
“I usually run sub-28 in Durban, but this year I aim to run my first 27 minutes 10km in Gqeberha — my first big race of the year.”
Image: Action Photo
Also eyeing a good performance in her maiden Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km outing is Mailula.
The 23-year-old University of Pretoria student enjoyed a productive 2024 which included a top-10 finish at the Absa Run Your City Durban 10km in a career-best 33:08.
Training alongside national 10km record holder Glenrose Xaba, Mailula has grown in confidence and intends to attack the course come April 13.
“I am in the kind of shape I was in last year, I could feel that sub-33 minutes was just so close, I can say sub-33 is still the goal this year.
“Yes, it will be my first time running the Gqeberha 10km race and I heard the course is fast, and that good times can be achieved.
“My expectations are to finish the race in a good time to collect a good cheque.”
Stillwater Sports managing director and Absa Run Your City Series founder Michael Meyer said: “It’s fantastic to see top-tier elites and rising stars pushing their limits in the series.
“Kabelo Mulaudzi has already proven his speed with two sub-28-minute finishes and it will be exciting to see him chase a third, this time in Gqeberha.
“At the same time, we are excited to see up-and-coming talent Karabo Mailula deliver a fast performance in the Friendly City.
“We’re grateful to have both athletes adding to the world-class field and wish them the best of luck on race day.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Rugby