Marta Sanchez ready to defend Ironman SA African Championship title
Spanish triathlete up against tough field
Winning the 2024 Isuzu Ironman SA African Championship was Marta Sanchez’s biggest victory of her career.
After an exciting race and triumph in 2024, the 29-year-old professional triathlete from Spain is back and ready to defend her title on Sunday at Hobie Beach. ’..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.