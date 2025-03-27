Paralympian Hendricks ready to gauge progress in Gqeberha

Nathan Hendricks has focused his time and energy on establishing himself as one of South Africa’s great Paralympians.
In his first Paralympics, at Paris 2024, the 19-year-old Hendricks swam in four finals, a feat matched only by Christian Sadie, and he currently holds two African records, in the SM13 200m individual medley and the S13 100m breaststroke.
In Paris, he lowered the 200m IM record to 2min 17.15sec.
He got through nine races in his debut Paralympics, which made him the busiest para-swimmer in the Team SA squad.
Next on his list is the 2025 SASAPD National Championships in Gqeberha this weekend, which he says could be his last gala before the World Para-Swimming Championships in Singapore in September.
“The main lesson I learnt in Paris was: I need to work harder,” says Hendricks, who is from Middelburg in Mpumalanga, but trains at the Tuks swimming pool in Pretoria.
“Since the Paralympics, I have started to train more hours daily, and the intensity has increased. I have lost quite a bit of weight since starting this regimen, but it has made me much stronger and fitter.”
His development will be put to the test at the National Championships.
“I have performed well since upping my training. The National Championships is important for me because I need to make sure I am ready for and comfortable in the racing environment. It could also be the last gala for me before Worlds, which would make it my last chance to gauge how fast I have become through my training cycle.”
Before Hendricks can take part in the World Championships, he must travel to Indianapolis to be reclassified.
“My impairment is that I cannot see through tunnel vision; I see through peripheral vision. It’s caused by Stargardt disease, which causes my vision to degenerate. When I go to Indianapolis, I think I will remain in the S13 category rather than be moved to the more severe visual impairment class of S12.”
He was diagnosed with diabetes as a toddler, before his parents, Darryl and Jennifer, were told he had Stargardt disease (macular dystrophy) at the age of 12. But he has always kept a positive mindset, which is standing him in good stead as he rises in the para-swimming rankings.
“I never had self-pity. I grew up with diabetes and made the decision that I wouldn’t allow it to limit me. Then when I lost my eyesight, I never saw it as a bad thing, it helped me get closer to my family, as my mother had to read for me and my dad had to help me with a lot of other things. I also believe God gave it to me for a reason, so I’m going to find that reason,” he says.
The Team SA Paralympian has charted out his route going forward.
“I am aiming at performing well in Singapore later this year. By the Commonwealth Games next year, I want to be top five in my classification, which is not far out of reach. I am still very young, so I want to compete at a lot more Paralympics, and I am training towards not just medalling but winning gold.
“I want to win as much as I can, and I want to break as many records as I can. I believe I am in a good place with my training and performances.”
The next 12-18 months are crucial in Hendricks’ growth as a swimmer, and his performances in the Nationals and the Para Worlds would be the perfect launchpad into next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. — www.teamsa.co.za
Paralympian Hendricks ready to gauge progress in Gqeberha
Image: ROGER SEDRES
Nathan Hendricks has focused his time and energy on establishing himself as one of South Africa’s great Paralympians.
In his first Paralympics, at Paris 2024, the 19-year-old Hendricks swam in four finals, a feat matched only by Christian Sadie, and he currently holds two African records, in the SM13 200m individual medley and the S13 100m breaststroke.
In Paris, he lowered the 200m IM record to 2min 17.15sec.
He got through nine races in his debut Paralympics, which made him the busiest para-swimmer in the Team SA squad.
Next on his list is the 2025 SASAPD National Championships in Gqeberha this weekend, which he says could be his last gala before the World Para-Swimming Championships in Singapore in September.
“The main lesson I learnt in Paris was: I need to work harder,” says Hendricks, who is from Middelburg in Mpumalanga, but trains at the Tuks swimming pool in Pretoria.
“Since the Paralympics, I have started to train more hours daily, and the intensity has increased. I have lost quite a bit of weight since starting this regimen, but it has made me much stronger and fitter.”
His development will be put to the test at the National Championships.
“I have performed well since upping my training. The National Championships is important for me because I need to make sure I am ready for and comfortable in the racing environment. It could also be the last gala for me before Worlds, which would make it my last chance to gauge how fast I have become through my training cycle.”
Before Hendricks can take part in the World Championships, he must travel to Indianapolis to be reclassified.
“My impairment is that I cannot see through tunnel vision; I see through peripheral vision. It’s caused by Stargardt disease, which causes my vision to degenerate. When I go to Indianapolis, I think I will remain in the S13 category rather than be moved to the more severe visual impairment class of S12.”
He was diagnosed with diabetes as a toddler, before his parents, Darryl and Jennifer, were told he had Stargardt disease (macular dystrophy) at the age of 12. But he has always kept a positive mindset, which is standing him in good stead as he rises in the para-swimming rankings.
“I never had self-pity. I grew up with diabetes and made the decision that I wouldn’t allow it to limit me. Then when I lost my eyesight, I never saw it as a bad thing, it helped me get closer to my family, as my mother had to read for me and my dad had to help me with a lot of other things. I also believe God gave it to me for a reason, so I’m going to find that reason,” he says.
The Team SA Paralympian has charted out his route going forward.
“I am aiming at performing well in Singapore later this year. By the Commonwealth Games next year, I want to be top five in my classification, which is not far out of reach. I am still very young, so I want to compete at a lot more Paralympics, and I am training towards not just medalling but winning gold.
“I want to win as much as I can, and I want to break as many records as I can. I believe I am in a good place with my training and performances.”
The next 12-18 months are crucial in Hendricks’ growth as a swimmer, and his performances in the Nationals and the Para Worlds would be the perfect launchpad into next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. — www.teamsa.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Sport