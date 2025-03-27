Vodacom 4U joins forces with SA Endurance Racing Series

The South African Endurance Series (SAES) is thrilled to announce Vodacom 4U as the official sponsor for the entire 2025 endurance racing season.
This bold new partnership shifts youth engagement, diversity and inclusivity in motorsport into top gear.
With this powerful collaboration, the South African Endurance Series (SAES) is now proudly connected by Vodacom 4U.
This partnership provides a platform to enhance youth participation, fuel ambition, attract and empower young talent, and shift the next generation into the driver’s seat across SA.
Vodacom 4U, known for its commitment to youth development and digital innovation, is stepping into the fast lane with SAES to create opportunities for young people to engage with the motorsport industry like never before.
“Through this partnership with SAES, we’re not just stepping into the fast lane — we’re building an expressway to opportunity,” Vodacom 4U CEO Bronwyn Makeen said.
“Together, we’re opening doors to the world of motorsport for a new generation of drivers, engineers, team support staff, and fans. It’s about access, empowerment, and making sure the future of racing is open to anyone who wants to join this exhilarating journey.”
SAES marketing director Mihlali Mehlomakhulu said: “This partnership with Vodacom 4U goes beyond racing; it’s about creating a platform for young people to thrive.
“We want to open doors for aspiring talent, break barriers in motorsport, and provide young enthusiasts with the exposure and opportunities they need to be part of this thrilling industry.
“Through racing, SAES, in partnership with Vodacom 4U, will connect South African racing enthusiasts to the world.”
The SAES Connected by Vodacom 4U journey hits the track on Saturday April 5 at the iconic Aldo Scribante five-hour endurance race in Gqeberha, setting the pace for a thrilling season ahead.
From pit lane to podium, Vodacom 4U will be in the mix across every race day — Killarney Racetrack in Cape Town on June 7, Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg on July 26, Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria on October 11, and Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg on November 29.
For more information and to stay in the loop, follow SAES on social media or visit www.saeseries.com.
Upcoming events
March 29: EC Off-Road Club, round 1 at Johnny’s Pit-Stop in Despatch
April 5: SA Endurance Series, round 2 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
April 11: Porsche display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
April 12: Algoa Kart Club, round three of their club championship; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, round two of the regional championship
April 25: British Sports Car Display at EP Veteran Car Club
April 26: Circuit racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway, round 2 of regional championship; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes.
Image: SA Endurance Series
