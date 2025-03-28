Gqeberha geared up for SASAPD National Championships this weekend

The Toyota SA Sport Association for the Physically Disabled National Championships will be held in Gqeberha for the first time since the Covid-19 restricted Games of 2021.
The Friendly City is geared up for the annual multi-coded games with eight sports codes ready to crown their respective national champions between Saturday and Tuesday.
The centrepiece of the games will be the Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Summerstrand track, where the para-athletics and the para cycling (track) competition will take place.
Fairview Sports Centre will be the venue for Goalball and CP football, while NMU-Missionvale will host Boccia, a sport exclusively for athletes with physical disabilities and one in which South Africa celebrated its first ever Paralympians in 2024 at the Paris Games.
Cape Recife High School will host powerlifting, with Merryvale Special School playing host to the Para judo competition, which will see SA's first-ever Paralympian in the sport, Ndyebo Lamani, enjoy home ground advantage.
The Newton Park Swimming Pool is where the next generation of para swimmers will get their chance to swim for gold.
SASAPD president, Jean Miggels, who hails from the host province, said: “We are looking forward to seeing you in the friendly and windy city for the 2025 Toyota SASAPD National Championships.
"The national championships bring people from all spheres of life together. It not only provides an opportunity to witness excellence, but it also serves as a reminder of the resilience required to overcome obstacles.”
Toyota have been a headline sponsor of the championships for eight years.
"At Toyota South Africa, we remain committed to empowering the para sports community. We are therefore proud to be a long-standing sponsor of the SASAPD National Championships. As we transition towards a future centered on people, our ongoing support of SASAPD aligns with our strategic intent to become a mobility company that drives diversity and inclusion across the board,” said vice-president of marketing Glenn Crompton.
At the last edition of the games in Bloemfontein, seven African records and a world record were set.
The para-athletes in track and field will be among those to watch out for, including Paralympic and world champion discus thrower, Simone Kruger and Paralympic silver medallist Collen Mahlalela, who have both shown excellent early-season form.
As the next Paralympic cycle begins towards LA 2028, athletes will be looking for performances that show they are the “one to watch.” The importance of these championships over the last 63 years has established it as the place where dreams are planted, nurtured and grown. That is why we call the SASAPD National championships, the Birthplace of Dreams.
The opening ceremony is at the Feather Market Centre on Saturday from 6pm.
Entrance is free of charge at all the venues.
“We encourage the community to support and attend this event and be part of this incredible experience. This is a rare opportunity to witness history in the making and support South Africa’s para-athletes as they push boundaries and achieve greatness,” Miggels said.
The other partners tied to the championships include the National Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Eastern Cape Department of Sport, Recreation, Arts, and Culture, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Nelson Mandela University and Coca-Cola. — Toyota Communications
Gqeberha geared up for SASAPD National Championships this weekend
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
