Blom, James, Pitso win gold; Van der Merwe sets African record in Gqeberha

Hermanus (Manie) Blom is a big man with a big smile. And he would have been beaming after winning the gold medal in the men’s F12 shot put at the 2025 Toyota SA Sport Association for the Physically Disabled National Championships in Gqeberha on Sunday.
The visually-impaired Gauteng para-athlete had a best heave of 13.37m to take gold.
He had been a finalist at the Paris Games, where he finished seventh with a distance of 13.16m.
He was one of the “characters” in the Team SA squad at the Paralympics and has been in good form this season, and will be delighted with his performance in these nationals.
Elsewhere, evergreen Sheryl James confirmed her status as a premier sprinter when she won the T37 100m title.
She saw off competition from Liezel Gouws, her teammate from the last two Paralympics, to win in 14.22 seconds.
Representing Limpopo, James, herself a two-time Paralympian and bronze medallist in the 400m from Tokyo, will be happy with her performance and is showing that she still has the enthusiasm for top-level competition at the age of 39.
Apart from Blom and James, another Paris Paralympian won gold in the track and field held at the Nelson Mandela University Summerstrand track.
That was Khumo Pitso, who made his Paralympic debut at 19 in 2024 and recently turned 20.
He won gold in the T46 high jump category, which is 8cm lower than he cleared in Paris, but equalled his season’s best and was enough to win gold.
Yana van der Merwe (F44 women’s discus) and Puseletso Mabote (T53 100m) also won their events, having represented Team SA at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Van der Merwe overcame challenging conditions to set a new African record on Sunday.
Despite the cold sea breeze, Van der Merwe launched a throw of 34.06m on her fourth attempt, a new continental record, and a personal best for the athlete.
“I’m really happy with this result,” Van der Merwe said.
“It’s been a goal I’ve been working towards for the past three months of competition, so it’s great to finally achieve it.
“After three throws that didn’t go my way, to land that perfect fourth throw — it felt magical. Everything just came together.”
There have been more than 20 South African age group records broken in athletics and 12 in swimming, drawing athletes from across the country to showcase their talents.
Van der Merwe wasn’t the only standout performer at the championships.
Fellow Paralympian Simone Kruger participated in the women’s discus F38, achieving a throw of 36.42m.
Though Kruger was not satisfied with her result, she remains focused on peaking for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, scheduled for September and October 2025.
T63 sprinter and long jumper, Puseletso Mabote, also made an impression, clocking a time of 12.42 seconds in his first 100m race of the season.
Mabote expressed confidence in his ongoing progress, believing his performance will only improve leading up to the World Championships.
“The national championships provide an unrivalled platform for athletes like us,” Mabote said.
“This is where the next Paralympians are made. Many athletes don’t have the chance to compete in larger competitions, but here, every para athlete has the opportunity to showcase their potential. This is where dreams are born.”
Western Province’s Rentia Retief is the latest example of experiencing why the National Championships are known as the “Birthplace of Dreams”.
After losing her lower right leg when a garbage removal van hit her while she was on her mountain bike two years ago, she now has her sights set on representing SA at major international events.
About a year ago, she borrowed the blade of Paralympian Daniel du Plessis to “just see how fast she could go”.
Her ability was evident, and at her first national championships, she won her first gold in the women’s 100m T64 in 14.77.
Eight different sporting codes are being contested. — Team SA
The Herald
Blom, James, Pitso win gold; Van der Merwe sets African record in Gqeberha
Women’s discus champion achieves personal best
Image: ROGER SEDRES
Hermanus (Manie) Blom is a big man with a big smile. And he would have been beaming after winning the gold medal in the men’s F12 shot put at the 2025 Toyota SA Sport Association for the Physically Disabled National Championships in Gqeberha on Sunday.
The visually-impaired Gauteng para-athlete had a best heave of 13.37m to take gold.
He had been a finalist at the Paris Games, where he finished seventh with a distance of 13.16m.
He was one of the “characters” in the Team SA squad at the Paralympics and has been in good form this season, and will be delighted with his performance in these nationals.
Elsewhere, evergreen Sheryl James confirmed her status as a premier sprinter when she won the T37 100m title.
She saw off competition from Liezel Gouws, her teammate from the last two Paralympics, to win in 14.22 seconds.
Representing Limpopo, James, herself a two-time Paralympian and bronze medallist in the 400m from Tokyo, will be happy with her performance and is showing that she still has the enthusiasm for top-level competition at the age of 39.
Apart from Blom and James, another Paris Paralympian won gold in the track and field held at the Nelson Mandela University Summerstrand track.
That was Khumo Pitso, who made his Paralympic debut at 19 in 2024 and recently turned 20.
He won gold in the T46 high jump category, which is 8cm lower than he cleared in Paris, but equalled his season’s best and was enough to win gold.
Yana van der Merwe (F44 women’s discus) and Puseletso Mabote (T53 100m) also won their events, having represented Team SA at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.
Van der Merwe overcame challenging conditions to set a new African record on Sunday.
Despite the cold sea breeze, Van der Merwe launched a throw of 34.06m on her fourth attempt, a new continental record, and a personal best for the athlete.
“I’m really happy with this result,” Van der Merwe said.
“It’s been a goal I’ve been working towards for the past three months of competition, so it’s great to finally achieve it.
“After three throws that didn’t go my way, to land that perfect fourth throw — it felt magical. Everything just came together.”
There have been more than 20 South African age group records broken in athletics and 12 in swimming, drawing athletes from across the country to showcase their talents.
Van der Merwe wasn’t the only standout performer at the championships.
Fellow Paralympian Simone Kruger participated in the women’s discus F38, achieving a throw of 36.42m.
Though Kruger was not satisfied with her result, she remains focused on peaking for the upcoming World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, scheduled for September and October 2025.
T63 sprinter and long jumper, Puseletso Mabote, also made an impression, clocking a time of 12.42 seconds in his first 100m race of the season.
Mabote expressed confidence in his ongoing progress, believing his performance will only improve leading up to the World Championships.
“The national championships provide an unrivalled platform for athletes like us,” Mabote said.
“This is where the next Paralympians are made. Many athletes don’t have the chance to compete in larger competitions, but here, every para athlete has the opportunity to showcase their potential. This is where dreams are born.”
Western Province’s Rentia Retief is the latest example of experiencing why the National Championships are known as the “Birthplace of Dreams”.
After losing her lower right leg when a garbage removal van hit her while she was on her mountain bike two years ago, she now has her sights set on representing SA at major international events.
About a year ago, she borrowed the blade of Paralympian Daniel du Plessis to “just see how fast she could go”.
Her ability was evident, and at her first national championships, she won her first gold in the women’s 100m T64 in 14.77.
Eight different sporting codes are being contested. — Team SA
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Sport