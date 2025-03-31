Sport

Solid performance from Ruche Moodley in Austin

Premium
By Brendan Kelly - 31 March 2025

Gqeberha motorcycle racer Ruche Moodley put in yet another impressive performance in his rookie year of racing in the Moto3 series.

This weekend’s action took place at the Circuit of the America’s (COTA) in Austin, Texas...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

George Old Car Show 2025
Sighting of rare shark off Rio beach boosts biodiversity hopes | REUTERS

Most Read