Triathlon SA is proud to be able to offer six visually impaired triathletes the opportunity of formal international classification in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday April 3 ahead of the weekend's Africa Para Triathlon Championships hosted at Hobie Beach.
Two official International Para Committee (IPC) and International Blind Sports Association (IBSA) ophthalmologists will travel from Brazil and Malawi to conduct the classification assessments.
The Bay Eye Hospital (Dr Olivia Read) has kindly offered to make their state-of-the-art medical facility available, providing all the necessary testing equipment .
Three para triathletes from SA, two from Kenya and one from Egypt will finally have the opportunity of formal classification, potentially enabling them to compete internationally in future, gaining valuable ranking points towards the LA 2028 Paralympics and beyond.
“We are making history,”Africa Triathlon para co-ordinator Beryl Campbell said.
“This is a first for Africa. We are delighted that this will take place prior to the Continental Championships. Usually, our visually impaired athletes need to travel to Europe or elsewhere to attend out-of-competition classification appointments.
“This is a huge expense [investment from the Continental Confederation] and often unaffordable
“Funds have been made available through World Triathlon and Africa Triathlon to provide this opportunity, for which we are most grateful. We thank the IPC and IBSA for their support in ensuring this was possible.”
Visually impaired para triathletes attend classification in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Pearce Photography/Zsports
