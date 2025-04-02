With just days to go until the highly anticipated Africa Triathlon Championships Nelson Mandela Bay 2025, organisers are finalising preparations to ensure a seamless and exhilarating weekend of racing on April 5 and 6 at Hobie Beach.
The event, hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and sponsored by Old Mutual Wealth, will bring elite triathletes from around the world to compete for continental glory.
Managed by Zsports Events SA, the championships will feature multiple race categories, including elite, U23, junior and age group divisions, offering spectators a thrilling showcase of endurance and skill.
To facilitate a safe and efficient race environment, road closures will be in effect around Hobie Beach and key sections of Marine Drive on both race days. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes, with detailed traffic advisories available on the event’s official website.
Fans are encouraged to line the course and cheer on the athletes at designated spectator zones along the scenic beachfront.
A vibrant race village will offer the Barney’s Tavern Castle Lite Beer Garden, food vendors, entertainment, and interactive displays for an immersive triathlon experience.
The Africa Triathlon Championships will not only determine the continent’s top athletes but will also serve as a key evaluation for Nelson Mandela Bay’s potential to host a World Cup Triathlon in 2026.
The presence of the president of World Triathlon, Antonio Arimany, underscores the significance of this event for the city’s future on the international triathlon stage.
For full event details, road closure maps and spectator guidelines, visit https:/www.zsports.co.za/events or follow us on https://www.facebook.com/africatriathlon
The Herald
All systems go for Africa Triathlon Championships in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: Credit Richard Pearce Photography/Zsports
