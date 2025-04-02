Gauteng come out tops at SASAPD nationals in Gqeberha

The Toyota SA Sports Association for Physically Disabled (SASAPD) National Championships came to a thrilling conclusion in Gqeberha on Tuesday with Gauteng emerging as the winning province.
Gauteng narrowly defeated Western Province across eight sporting codes to claim the winning province floating trophy, with the Eastern Cape securing third place overall.
Western Province also took home the De Haas floating trophy awarded to the province with the best team spirit.
Western Province’s resilience was on full display in the CP football. Entering the final day in third place with only one point, the team started by defeating log leaders Gauteng 3-2.
In their decisive match against the North West, WP held their nerve to secure a victory, finishing top of the table on goal difference and head-to-head results, ahead of Gauteng.
The goalball reached an exciting climax, with North West claiming the senior goalball trophy.
The Michael Kruger trophy for the winning junior team was awarded to Western Province.
The host province, Eastern Cape, triumphed in the boccia, judo and powerlifting events.
Northern Lights’ principal Gail Bell became emotional when her school was announced as the recipient of the coveted Toyota Quantum bus for being the top performers.
Bell expressed her gratitude.
“This bus is going to make such a huge difference. We currently have three athletes competing at a national level, but we’re determined to increase that number,” Bell said.
“By 2026, we’re going to have a bus full of our disabled sportspeople. Thank you, Toyota and SASAPD, for considering us. We’re going to make you very proud.”
In her closing remarks, SASAPD president Jean Miggels thanked the athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, families and sponsors, emphasising their critical role in the games' success.
“Your unwavering support allows us to provide a platform where athletes can showcase their talents and pursue excellence. Your investment in para-sport is not just financial; it’s a commitment to inclusivity, growth, and opportunity.”
The championships also saw remarkable performances across various disciplines.
Para athletics witnessed 81 age group records being broken, along with two new African records.
In para swimming, nine national records were set, while para cycling (track) saw five new records established. — Team SA
Gauteng come out tops at SASAPD nationals in Gqeberha
Image: SUPPLIED
