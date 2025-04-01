Memories of dates appeared hazy and Moloi said only after a letter arrived last year would ASA be able to take it to their council, the federation’s highest decision-making body, to make a decision on Magogodela.
Anyone for wors?
MPs roast Athletics SA bosses over deregistration and other blunders
James Moloi told: 'Your presidency has been a disgrace to sporting community'
Sports reporter
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi and his board resembled overcooked chops on a braai by the time parliament’s sport, arts and culture portfolio committee was done with them on Tuesday afternoon.
And they’re still being called back in the near future because MPs want to turn that meat over and grill them on the other side. They were unhappy with the way ASA’s top brass explained the federation’s deregistration by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, among other things.
What consequence management took place over acting CEO Terrence Magogodela who paid back the public money he stole after being uncovered in an SIU investigation? Why did it take ASA so long to take action against convicted sexual offender Steven Swarts, the now-suspended president of Athletics Free State? Why did the organisers of the Mpumalanga Marathon not pay their winners and top-placed finishers any prize money?
The meeting started with committee chair Joseph McGluwa telling Moloi his leadership had been “a disappointment” and that they’d brought shame to the sport.
“Your presidency has been a disgrace to the sporting community.”
And that was just the firelighter being ignited.
Moloi arrived seemingly confident ASA could explain the deregistration, with Magogodela recounting how it had bounced between Sars and the CPIC trying to eliminate extraneous tax numbers dating back several years.
It was business as usual, ASA insisted. The matter was being resolved.
But EFF member Eugene Mthethwa told ASA the deregistration had been a dereliction of its fiduciary duty.
He also hammered ASA for allowing Magogodela to stay on as acting CEO after he had been fingered in the SIU investigation, asking whether it brought the association into disrepute and scared away potential sponsors. “You are sleeping on the job.”
Magogodela countered that ASA’s reputation wasn’t “about me”.
MKP member Gezani Kobane was unhappy with ASA’s handling of the Swarts issue.
“Leadership is action, not a position,” replied Moloi, but that did nothing to satisfy MPs.
Hendrick Mokganyetsi said ASA accepted its shortcomings, but McGluwa insisted that wasn’t enough, forcing Moloi into making an apology.
“We apologise for what happened and it’s not going to happen again,” Moloi said.
“I don’t accept your apology,” said Gaolatlhe Kgabo, who pressed ASA on what consequence management had been taken after learning of Magogodela’s indiscretion.
He had been placed on leave for 35 days — or maybe longer — before a lawyer’s letter convinced the ASA board to let him continue. Magogodela paid back the money in an agreement to avoid prosecution.
Memories of dates appeared hazy and Moloi said only after a letter arrived last year would ASA be able to take it to their council, the federation’s highest decision-making body, to make a decision on Magogodela.
Kgabo was unconvinced with Moloi’s responses: “I’m sure he’s aware he’s not making sense.”
DA MP Liam Jacobs flayed them further near the end of a long afternoon. “All of you share collective responsibility for athletics in South Africa. When Athletics South Africa gets deregistered ... that was your responsibility that you reneged on.”
He pointed out the consequences of the deregistration, stating ASA wouldn’t be eligible for Lotto funding, government funding or sponsorships, which accounted for all but R7.2m of its R38.7m income in 2023.
Jacobs pushed them further until Magogodela and CFO Mphoase Shembeni said they had ultimately been responsible for the deregistration by ceding responsibility to the auditors.
“There ought to be consequence for this,” Jacobs said.
Whether this ASA board will be back before the federation’s executive elections next month remains to be seen. How many will survive beyond the ballot?
Anyone for wors?
