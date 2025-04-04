Sport

Scribante racetrack gears up for fierce competition

Premium
04 April 2025
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

SA Endurance Series National Championship chair Xolile Letlaka will be shifting gear and driving in Saturday’s five-hour endurance race at the Aldo Scribante racetrack.

This follows an electrifying season opener at the Zwartkops raceway in Centurion. ..

