Slijpen, Lepront lead charge as NMB Pro Junior kicks off season
Image: WSL / Kody McGregor
The World Surf League (WSL) Africa’s Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 2025 season kicked off with the Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior in two-to-three foot surf with onshore wind at Pollok Beach, Gqeberha, on Saturday.
The competition wraps up an exciting week of surfing action as part of the Nelson Mandela Bay Surf Fest and City Surf Series in partnership with Accelerate Sport.
It was a long day of competition in challenging onshore conditions, but it paved the way for a short Finals Day tomorrow with the swell expected to improve. The next call will be on Sunday at 7.30am.
With momentum on his side, Cape Town’s Connor Slijpen opened his Pro Junior campaign in Gqeberha on an excellent note.
The surfer from Llandudno earned a near-excellent heat in the Opening Round, and won his next two heats to advance to the semifinals.
Slijpen’s good understanding of the nuances of Pollock Beach and his aerial antics saw him win his first-ever Qualifying Series title at the SA Open of Surfing last month.
Backed by a consistent run of results, Slijpen secured his qualification for the 2025 Challenger Series.
“I’m excited for the Challenger Series,” Slijpen said. “I’m here to get some points for the Pro Junior and aim to qualify for the World Junior Championships. It’s just good practice, trying to hone my strategy for the Challenger Series, and I’m amped.”
Image: WSL/ Kody McGregor
Returning to his first WSL JQS competition since Ballito last year, Durban’s Ntokozo Maphumulo was on fire, advancing to the semifinals in impressive form.
He upped the ante in the round of 8, putting pressure on Slijpen, who had to dig deep for the win.
Maphumulo won his first-ever JQS title in 2023 and will rely on that experience when he meets Slijpen in the semifinals.
After battling through the first day of competition, Josh Malherbe and Ben Esterhuyse will meet each other for their third consecutive heat in the men’s semifinals.
This time it will be head-to-head, and only one can advance to the finals.
Meanwhile, it was a tough day in the office for local star Rory Dace and top seed Levi Epenetos, who bowed out in the round of 16.
Defending event winner Anastasia Venter showed grit and determination to power through the two rounds of competition to book her spot in the semifinals.
She earned the highest heat of the day in the women’s draw in her opening round with 12.63.
Venter, who narrowly missed out on Challenger Series qualification, will take some confidence from her performance on Sunday as she looks to earn another win in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Venter is in for a big matchup against Louise Lepront, who was recently crowned the WSL Africa QS winner for 2024/2025.
Lepront is in incredible form, winning both her heats today, and at just 16, she still has a few years left to make her mark on the JQS circuit.
Rising stars Emily Jenkinson and Lily Heny will come up against each other in the other women’s semifinal.
The Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior is supported by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Accelerate Sport, Astron Energy, Surfing South Africa and Red Bull.
Image: WSL/ Kody McGregor
The results were:
Men
Round of 32
HEAT 1: Massimo Bienz (CHE) 10.67 DEF. David Emslie (SA) 10.00, Cooper Smith (SA) 5.53
HEAT 2: Rory Dace (SA) 9.56 DEF. Kai Hall (SA) 8.70, Adam Faclier (SA) 7.03
HEAT 3: Matt Canning (SA) 10.23 DEF. Josh Malherbe (SA) 8.30, David Moussouris (SA) 3.77, Maksim Bagdasarian (RUS) 2.30
HEAT 4: Levi Epenetos (SA) 14.50 DEF. Ben Esterhuyse (SA) 9.10, Josh Van Wyk (SA) 4.33
HEAT 5: Luc Lepront (SA) 11.16 DEF. Simon Winter (SA) 8.56, Jake Anderson (SA) 5.93
HEAT 6: Ntokozo Maphumulo (SA) 10.30 DEF. Rylan Jarvis (SA) 9.03, Lorenzo Perels (SA) 5.63, Ilya Novikov (RUS) 4.23
HEAT 7: Clay Turrell (SA) 10.23 DEF. Nathan Van De Griendt (SA) 5.84, Sinoyolo Tsongolo (SA) 5.83, Ilia Petukhov (RUS) 3.64
HEAT 8: Connor Slijpen (SA) 15.50 DEF. Xavier Van Der Merwe (SA) 8.93, Kieran Murphy (SA) 8.33
Round of 16
HEAT 1: Ben Esterhuyse (SA) 10.83 DEF. Josh Malherbe (SA) 9.10, Massimo Bienz (CHE) 8.13, Rory Dace (SA) 5.13
HEAT 2: David Emslie (SA) 10.50 DEF. Kai Hall (SA) 9.33, Levi Epenetos (SA) 7.43, Matt Canning (SA) 6.90
HEAT 3: Ntokozo Maphumulo (SA) 11.77 DEF. Luc Lepront (SA) 8.63, Xavier Van Der Merwe (SA) 5.13, Nathan Van De Griendt (SA) 2.93
HEAT 4: Connor Slijpen (SA) 12.94 DEF. Clay Turrell (SA) 9.63, Simon Winter (SA) 9.27, Rylan Jarvis (SA) 6.30
Round of 8
HEAT 1: Ben Esterhuyse (SA) 9.33 DEF. Josh Malherbe (SA) 8.97, Kai Hall (SA) 7.57, David Emslie (SA) 6.27
HEAT 2: Connor Slijpen (SA) 11.27 DEF. Ntokozo Maphumulo (SA) 10.70, Luc Lepront (SA) 8.63, Clay Turrell (SA) 5.67
Women
Round of 16
HEAT 1: Lily Heny (SA) 6.44 DEF. Emma Schermbrucker (SA) 5.20, Sophia Jackson (SA) 4.67
HEAT 2: Emily Jenkinson (SA) 10.17 DEF. Maya Malherbe (SA) 5.90, Leah Lepront (SA) 5.23
HEAT 3: Louise Lepront (SA) 10.34 DEF. Jasmine Venter (SA) 4.00, Brin Jarvis (SA) 0.97
HEAT 4: Anastasia Venter (SA) 12.63 DEF. Remi Fourie (SA) 10.00, Charlotte Copson (SA) 2.50
Round of 8
HEAT 1: Lily Heny (SA) 7.84 DEF. Emily Jenkinson (SA) 7.66, Emma Schermbrucker (SA) 5.73, Maya Malherbe (SA) 5.50
HEAT 2: Louise Lepront (SA) 10.90 DEF. Anastasia Venter (SA) 8.40, Remi Fourie (SA) 7.90, Jasmine Venter (SA) 4.16
Men's semifinals matchups: HEAT 1: Ben Esterhuyse (SA) vs. Josh Malherbe (SA); HEAT 2: Connor Slijpen (SA) vs. Ntokozo Maphumulo (SA)
Women's semifinals Matchups: HEAT 1: Lily Heny (SA) vs. Emily Jenkinson (SA); HEAT 2: Louise Lepront (SA) vs. Anastasia Venter (SA)
