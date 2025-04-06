Anastasia Venter, Connor Slijpen win NMB Pro Junior

Anastasia Venter and Connor Slijpen won the World Surf League (WSL) Africa Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 2025 Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior in bumpy two-to-three foot surf at Pollok Beach on Sunday.
Venter successfully defended her title, while Slijpen earned his first-ever JQS win. Lily Heny and Ben Esterhuyse finished as runners-up respectively.
As the first stop on the 2025 WSL Africa Junior Tour, it is an important event as it counts towards potential qualification for the WSL World Junior Championships at the end of the year.
In the men’s final, Slijpen’s strategy to lock in the first score worked out in his favour to pressure first-time finalist Ben Esterhuyse.
A long lull and time slowly ticked by, until Slijpen found a great wave, scored an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10), and immediately backed it up with a 7.10 to put Esterhuyse in a dreadful combination.
Slijpen, in his final year as a junior, was not satisfied yet and kept on hunting.
He found what he was looking for, and earned an impressive 8.83 from the judges to close the door and earn the highest heat total of the event with 17.00 (out of a possible 20).
“I’m stoked, the waves were really fun,” Slijpen said.
“I saw there were a few bigger sections out the back, so I knew if you could find those waves and hit a big section, you’d get a good score.”
Slijpen, who recently qualified for the 2025 Challenger Series, used this event as part of his preparation for the upcoming Challengers.
“This is preparation for the Challenger Series,” Slijpen said.
“I’m trying to get in as many heats as I can, practice as much as I can and try and do my best.”
It was an exciting clash between Cape Town’s Slijpen and Durban’s pocket-rocket Ntokozo Maphumulo in the second semifinal.
Slijpen dealt the first big blow when he dismantled a wave with his fast and sharp surfing.
Maphumulo got to work and tried to manufacture a big score, but he could not pull it off, and Slijpen shut it down at the end to progress to the finals.
Meeting for the third time in this competition, Esterhuyse and Josh Malherbe went head-to-head in the first semifinal.
It was a tight matchup, but Esterhuyse improved both his scoring rides late in the heat to surge past Malherbe and earn his first finals appearance and career-best result.
In a rematch of the 2024 final, defending event winner Venter and Lily Heny met again.
It looked like it would swing in Heny’s favour, as she increased her lead halfway through the heat.
The pressure was on Venter to respond, and her experience showed when she locked in the required score to jump into first with five minutes left on the clock.
With no other scoring opportunities on the horizon, Venter denied Heny the title once again.
“I’m feeling good,” Venter said.
“It’s so good to win this competition again, and it’s right around the corner from my home.
“It was a long and hectic competition, and I really wanted the win, so when I got to the finals, I could relax, and just said to myself, let’s surf and have fun.”
Heny booked her spot in the final when she overcame Emily Jenkinson in the first semifinal of the day.
Heny was trailing behind Jenkinson, searching for a better wave. She found it in the end, getting the best score of the heat, to advance.
Venter edged out Louise Lepront in a low-scoring affair in their semifinal matchup to set up a rematch with Heny in the finals.
The event was supported by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Accelerate Sport, Astron Energy, Surfing SA and Red Bull. — WSL
The Herald
Anastasia Venter, Connor Slijpen win NMB Pro Junior
Image: KODY MCGREGOR/WSL
Anastasia Venter and Connor Slijpen won the World Surf League (WSL) Africa Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) 2025 Nelson Mandela Bay Pro Junior in bumpy two-to-three foot surf at Pollok Beach on Sunday.
Venter successfully defended her title, while Slijpen earned his first-ever JQS win. Lily Heny and Ben Esterhuyse finished as runners-up respectively.
As the first stop on the 2025 WSL Africa Junior Tour, it is an important event as it counts towards potential qualification for the WSL World Junior Championships at the end of the year.
In the men’s final, Slijpen’s strategy to lock in the first score worked out in his favour to pressure first-time finalist Ben Esterhuyse.
A long lull and time slowly ticked by, until Slijpen found a great wave, scored an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10), and immediately backed it up with a 7.10 to put Esterhuyse in a dreadful combination.
Slijpen, in his final year as a junior, was not satisfied yet and kept on hunting.
He found what he was looking for, and earned an impressive 8.83 from the judges to close the door and earn the highest heat total of the event with 17.00 (out of a possible 20).
“I’m stoked, the waves were really fun,” Slijpen said.
“I saw there were a few bigger sections out the back, so I knew if you could find those waves and hit a big section, you’d get a good score.”
Slijpen, who recently qualified for the 2025 Challenger Series, used this event as part of his preparation for the upcoming Challengers.
“This is preparation for the Challenger Series,” Slijpen said.
“I’m trying to get in as many heats as I can, practice as much as I can and try and do my best.”
It was an exciting clash between Cape Town’s Slijpen and Durban’s pocket-rocket Ntokozo Maphumulo in the second semifinal.
Slijpen dealt the first big blow when he dismantled a wave with his fast and sharp surfing.
Maphumulo got to work and tried to manufacture a big score, but he could not pull it off, and Slijpen shut it down at the end to progress to the finals.
Meeting for the third time in this competition, Esterhuyse and Josh Malherbe went head-to-head in the first semifinal.
It was a tight matchup, but Esterhuyse improved both his scoring rides late in the heat to surge past Malherbe and earn his first finals appearance and career-best result.
In a rematch of the 2024 final, defending event winner Venter and Lily Heny met again.
It looked like it would swing in Heny’s favour, as she increased her lead halfway through the heat.
The pressure was on Venter to respond, and her experience showed when she locked in the required score to jump into first with five minutes left on the clock.
With no other scoring opportunities on the horizon, Venter denied Heny the title once again.
“I’m feeling good,” Venter said.
“It’s so good to win this competition again, and it’s right around the corner from my home.
“It was a long and hectic competition, and I really wanted the win, so when I got to the finals, I could relax, and just said to myself, let’s surf and have fun.”
Heny booked her spot in the final when she overcame Emily Jenkinson in the first semifinal of the day.
Heny was trailing behind Jenkinson, searching for a better wave. She found it in the end, getting the best score of the heat, to advance.
Venter edged out Louise Lepront in a low-scoring affair in their semifinal matchup to set up a rematch with Heny in the finals.
The event was supported by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Accelerate Sport, Astron Energy, Surfing SA and Red Bull. — WSL
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Soccer
Sport
Soccer
Cricket