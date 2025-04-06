“The swim was pretty choppy with lots of waves, but I managed to get quite a big lead on the swim.
The Herald
SA’s Williams, Morocco’s Abdelmoula win Africa Triathlon Champs
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
South African Shanae Williams and Jawad Abdelmoula of Morocco were respectively crowned the women’s and men’s winners of the 2025 Africa Triathlon Championships Nelson Mandela Bay at Hobie Beach on Saturday.
Williams of Cape Town was the first woman to come out of the water in the swim and took the lead, but strong winds slowed her down on the bike which saw second-finisher Bridget Theunissen catch up.
However, the 26-year-old paced up again in the run and created a three-minute gap to the finish line to win in two hours, seven minutes and 32 seconds.
She was followed by Theunissen in 2:09:08, with Netherlands athlete Marit van den Berg third in 2:13:59.
But because she is not an African athlete, Gqeberha’s Jordan Tissink, who finished fourth in 2:13:15, took the third spot on the podium.
Williams, who struggled with some health issues and injuries in the past, said she was happy with her overall performance on Saturday.
The elite race consisted of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike ride and 10km run.
“It was really tough conditions today,” Williams said.
Image: RICHARD PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY
“The swim was pretty choppy with lots of waves, but I managed to get quite a big lead on the swim.
“The bike run was also quite tough with one way having a strong headwind.
“I was then caught by Bridget, and we managed to work together to keep the pack away from us.
“Overall, the swim and bike were good, we came into transition together, and then it came down to a running race, and I managed to find my running legs today, and that was really good.
“I am really happy, it was a solid win.
“I haven’t had it easy for the past couple of years. I have had lots of issues with my health and injuries, so just to come out today with a win means so much to me.
“So, I am really happy and overall I am happy that I finally put together a race that I am proud of over the swim, bike and run.
“Coming into the race, I did have a bit of a plan of what I wanted to do, with the swim, I didn’t expect to get such a big lead, but overall I just stuck to my plan, stayed composed, and just raced a race that I know I can.
“The competition was good today, and it was good to see so many South Africans on the start line.
“It was such a competitive field, and I think triathlon is looking very positive for the future.”
In the men’s race, 31-year-old Olympian Abdelmoula of Morocco went head-to-head with Gqeberha’s Jamie Riddle, who finished fifth in his first full Ironman at the Isuzu Ironman Africa South African Championship last weekend.
However, after the first lap in the run, the former Grey High School pupil cramped and pulled out of the race.
Abdelmoula took first place in 1:47:44, and was followed by countryman Badr Siwane after crossing the finish line in 1:52:41, with SA’s Dylan Nortjie third in 1:53:17.
“The race was really good, I really enjoyed the swim, though there were a lot of waves,” Abdelmoula said.
“We had a strong swim with Jamie Riddle from SA, and after we did a strong ride on the bike as well.
“During the run, I felt really good and I kept on pushing and I felt really good.
“This is a really good comeback for me.
“I was very strong in 2021 and 2022, but in 2023 and 2024, I was not doing very good in triathlon.
“I had some personal problems.
“So now I’ve changed a lot of things from my routine.
“This year, I did not train as well as I did last year and two years ago, but I feel better.
“I am very happy for this victory, and this is a great confidence boost and a comeback for me.
“I enjoyed the race because people here in SA are very nice and happy. There were a lot of people chasing us during the race.
“The weather was nice, and the bike and the run route were amazing.
“This was my first time in SA. I will come back during the holidays,” Abdelmoula said.
The Herald
