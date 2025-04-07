Sport

Into Africa dominate at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Team pushed hard for win, racking up 246 laps of 2.48km circuit

By Brendan Kelly - 07 April 2025
Stuart White, Xolile Letlaka and the Into Africa Racing Team celebrate victory at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday night
Image: BRENDAN KELLY

The Into Africa Racing team dominated proceedings at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, winning the Five Hours of Scribante Endurance race by a two-lap margin at round two of the SA Endurance Series powered by Vodacom 4U.

Stuart White and Xolile Letlaka, in their impressive Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan, were pushed hard for the majority of the race by the Rico Barlow Racing Novo Proto-2 of Ryan Naicker, Jonathan Thomas and Charl Visser, matching each other’s lap times as they raced into the night, with the lead changing at regular intervals as they racked up 246 laps of the 2.48km circuit.

A rare mistake from Visser in the late stages of the race saw him making contact with the back of the Into Africa Lamborghini, resulting in a damaged front wing that resulted in the Novo Proto-2 having to make an unscheduled pit stop to have a new front section fitted as the team dropped down to third.

The Stradale Motorsport team of Charl Arangies and Arnold Neveling seized the opportunity to move up into second place overall, just two laps adrift of the Into Africa Huracan.

The local Scuderia Scribante team of Aldo and Silvio Scribante along with Michael Stephen had the huge crowd on their feet as they brought their Lamborghini Huracan home in fourth place overall, with Aldo also finishing second overall in the One-Hour Dash.

Another local driver who enjoyed a good outing was Xolela Njumbuxa, who once again joined forces with Fikile Holomisa and Setshaba Mashigo in their Team Qhubani Backdraft Roadster, with them coming home in an impressive eighth place overall and third in class D.

On two wheels in the motorcycle classes, local paediatrician Nkululeko Majola put in an impressive performance in the open superbike class finishing in third place overall, while Ruan van Zyl took fourth in the 600cc class and Jamie Hall dominated the historics class to take the overall win.

The full results are as follows: 

Five Hours of Scribante overall

1st Into Africa Racing, 2nd Stradale Motorsport, 3rd Rico Barlow Racing

Class B — 1st Scuderia Rossi

Class C — 1st Samlin Racing, 2nd Combined Racing

Class D — 1st Dutchman Browndeck, 2nd Team Pesty Racing, 3rd Team Qhubani

One-Hour Dash

1st Damian Hammond, 2nd Aldo Scribante, 3rd Marius Jackson

MRSSA Unlimited 1000s

1st Cristian Caravello, 2nd David Veringa, 3rd Nicole Purificati

Open Superbikes

1st Clive Turnbull, 2nd Simphiwe Mahlobo, 3rd Nkululeko Majola

MRSSA Classics

1st Jamie Hall, 2nd Wessel Kruger, 3rd Fergal McAdam

MRSSA 1000cc Superbikes

1st Dino Iozzo, 2nd Damion Purificatti, 3rd Tristin Pienaar

MRSSA 600cc Superbikes

1st Oratilwe Phiri, 2nd Taigh Janse van Rensburg, 3rd Troy Tonking

MRSSA Masters

1st Jaco Gouws, 2nd Robert Ferreira, 3rd Derek Jacobs

MRSSA Botts V4

1st Leon Horn, 2nd Alan Hulscher, 3rd Mick Landi

MRSSA Sub 500

1st Tristan Henning

MRSSA GSXR800R

1st Tristin Pienaar

