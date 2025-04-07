Into Africa dominate at Aldo Scribante Raceway

The Into Africa Racing team dominated proceedings at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday, winning the Five Hours of Scribante Endurance race by a two-lap margin at round two of the SA Endurance Series powered by Vodacom 4U.
Stuart White and Xolile Letlaka, in their impressive Into Africa Lamborghini Huracan, were pushed hard for the majority of the race by the Rico Barlow Racing Novo Proto-2 of Ryan Naicker, Jonathan Thomas and Charl Visser, matching each other’s lap times as they raced into the night, with the lead changing at regular intervals as they racked up 246 laps of the 2.48km circuit.
A rare mistake from Visser in the late stages of the race saw him making contact with the back of the Into Africa Lamborghini, resulting in a damaged front wing that resulted in the Novo Proto-2 having to make an unscheduled pit stop to have a new front section fitted as the team dropped down to third.
The Stradale Motorsport team of Charl Arangies and Arnold Neveling seized the opportunity to move up into second place overall, just two laps adrift of the Into Africa Huracan.
The local Scuderia Scribante team of Aldo and Silvio Scribante along with Michael Stephen had the huge crowd on their feet as they brought their Lamborghini Huracan home in fourth place overall, with Aldo also finishing second overall in the One-Hour Dash.
Another local driver who enjoyed a good outing was Xolela Njumbuxa, who once again joined forces with Fikile Holomisa and Setshaba Mashigo in their Team Qhubani Backdraft Roadster, with them coming home in an impressive eighth place overall and third in class D.
On two wheels in the motorcycle classes, local paediatrician Nkululeko Majola put in an impressive performance in the open superbike class finishing in third place overall, while Ruan van Zyl took fourth in the 600cc class and Jamie Hall dominated the historics class to take the overall win.
The full results are as follows:
Five Hours of Scribante overall
1st Into Africa Racing, 2nd Stradale Motorsport, 3rd Rico Barlow Racing
Class B — 1st Scuderia Rossi
Class C — 1st Samlin Racing, 2nd Combined Racing
Class D — 1st Dutchman Browndeck, 2nd Team Pesty Racing, 3rd Team Qhubani
One-Hour Dash
1st Damian Hammond, 2nd Aldo Scribante, 3rd Marius Jackson
MRSSA Unlimited 1000s
1st Cristian Caravello, 2nd David Veringa, 3rd Nicole Purificati
Open Superbikes
1st Clive Turnbull, 2nd Simphiwe Mahlobo, 3rd Nkululeko Majola
MRSSA Classics
1st Jamie Hall, 2nd Wessel Kruger, 3rd Fergal McAdam
MRSSA 1000cc Superbikes
1st Dino Iozzo, 2nd Damion Purificatti, 3rd Tristin Pienaar
MRSSA 600cc Superbikes
1st Oratilwe Phiri, 2nd Taigh Janse van Rensburg, 3rd Troy Tonking
MRSSA Masters
1st Jaco Gouws, 2nd Robert Ferreira, 3rd Derek Jacobs
MRSSA Botts V4
1st Leon Horn, 2nd Alan Hulscher, 3rd Mick Landi
MRSSA Sub 500
1st Tristan Henning
MRSSA GSXR800R
1st Tristin Pienaar
