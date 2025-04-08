Massive support for hockey allows sport to showcase premier fixtures

SuperSport Schools has announced an exciting partnership with Hyundai Automotive SA, marking a significant step forward in the development and visibility of schools hockey in the country.
As part of this collaboration, Hyundai has been named the official sponsors of hockey on SuperSport Schools, the title sponsor of the new magazine show, Hockey on 216, and the driving force behind Friday Nite Lights, a premier showcase of top school hockey matches airing every Friday night on DStv channel 216.
Hockey has long been a sport brimming with potential in South Africa, but challenges such as financial constraints and limited exposure have hindered its growth.
With Hyundai’s commitment to inclusivity and talent development, this partnership will provide young players with greater opportunities to shine on a national stage.
“Our goal at SuperSport Schools is to bring school sports to the forefront, ensuring that young athletes get the recognition they deserve,” SuperSport Schools general manager Thando Bakumeni said.
“With Hyundai’s support, we’re taking hockey to the next level by increasing accessibility and exposure for players across the country.
“This partnership is about more than just sponsorship, it’s about creating opportunities and fostering a culture of excellence in South African hockey.”
A key highlight of the partnership is Friday Nite Lights, a campaign dedicated to showcasing the biggest school hockey fixtures under the bright lights of prime-time television.
By providing a dedicated platform for hockey talent to be seen and celebrated, SuperSport Schools and Hyundai are helping shape the future stars of South African sport.
“Hockey is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country, and we want to ensure that every young player, regardless of background, has a chance to compete, grow, and achieve their dreams,” Hyundai Automotive SA CEO Gideon Jansen van Rensburg said.
“We are thrilled to align with SuperSport Schools to support and uplift hockey.
“Our commitment to this important initiative resonates with our brand essence.
“We are a family-centric brand that is involved in the upliftment of communities where we operate, be it through sport, education as well as various public-private initiatives.”
This investment in hockey extends beyond the broadcast, with initiatives like the Hyundai Hockey Gear Donation Drive.
This campaign encourages South Africans to donate hockey equipment, ensuring that underprivileged schools and clubs have the resources they need to participate and develop in the sport.
With the backing of Hyundai Automotive SA, Hockey on 216 and Friday Nite Lights promise to deliver thrilling school hockey action to fans nationwide, cementing SuperSport Schools as the home of youth sports in SA.
The Herald
Massive support for hockey allows sport to showcase premier fixtures
