Pearson High has always been a school where athletics thrives and in the 2025 season this has been no different, with six athletes showing their dominance at the recent SA Schools Championships held in Bloemfontein.
Becoming a champion takes many hours, extremely hard work and unwavering dedication and commitment.
Levi Swart, who is in the U16 age-group, came fifth in the boys’ U17 400m, which is testimony to the hard work he has put and he seems destined to win a medal next year.
Running a time of 49.20 seconds, he is an athlete to watch in the future and his talent doesn’t stop there as he is unbeaten this year in the 800m in the Eastern Cape.
Kieran Frösler showed once again that he can compete against top competitors in the country by coming fourth in the boys’ U19 400m, clocking an extremely good time of 47.99.
He is also a prospect to watch as he moves into the senior ranks.
Mia Vermaak has grown from strength to strength each year, increasing her distance in the long jump and obtaining a bronze medal with a leap of 5.33m in the girls’ U19 division.
Chelsea Street has shown what she is made of once again, running extremely good times in both the 100m and 200m events, dipping under 12 and 25 seconds respectively several this season.
Thanks to her hard work every afternoon and gym sessions, that commitment enabled her to obtain a bronze in the girls’ U19 100m at the national championships, making her one of the top sprinters in the country.
However, this season belongs to Tyla Hinks, who has shown her determination to reach the very top, improving each time she competes.
She took the gold medal in the girls’ U19 400m hurdles with a time of 62.84. She has become the top Pearson athlete for 2025.
Levi Swart and Kieran Frosler ran in the 4 x 400 boys’ U19 relay, with the team claiming a bronze medal and Hinks was part of the girls’ U19 4 x 400m, coming home with a silver medal.
Pearson athletes shine on national stage
