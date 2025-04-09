Coetzé bags first world champs qualifying time of SA gala
Pieter Coetzé delivered the only world championship qualifying time in the opening session of the South African trials in Gqeberha on Wednesday morning.
Coetzé set the pace in the men’s 100m backstroke — the event in which he finished fifth at the Paris Olympics in a 52.58sec national record last year — clocking a dominant 53.03 in the final heat at the Newton Park pool. ..
