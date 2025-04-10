Kipngetich’s compatriot, Mercy Jebet Korir, is also targeting a podium finish.
Kipngetich returns as Frans prepares to fly SA flag in Gqeberha
Image: TOBIAS GINSBERG
After making a strong impression on the SA road running scene with a runner-up finish at the Absa Run Your City Tshwane 10K, followed by a commanding victory at the Joburg 10K, Gideon Kipngetich is eager to kick off his 2025 campaign in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend.
The talented Kenyan will line up at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday, with his sights set on building on 2024’s success.
“My 2025 season is good so far. My training is going well,” Kipngetich said, while discussing his preparations for the Gqeberha 10K.
The race will feature an SA 10km record attempt by Adriaan Wildschutt, the current SA 10,000m record holder, with a time of 26min 50.64sec.
The sold-out event in The Friendly City will be a first race at sea level for East African top runner Kipngetich, who outfoxed the likes of Elroy Gelant and Kabelo Mulaudzi when he ran a lifetime best 28:42 to finish second behind Lesotho’s Kamohelo Mofolo on a hilly route at altitude in Tshwane in August 2024.
Kipngetich relishes the opportunity to perform on the fast and flat Gqeberha route that produced Precious Mashele’s national record of 27:35 in 2023.
“I enjoyed myself in Tshwane and Joburg, especially seeing all the runners who came out to support the event.
“I think I will do well at sea level. My target is to run 27 minutes at least and finish on top,” Kipngetich said.
Image: ACTION PHOTO:
Gqeberha’s Melikhaya Frans, a World Championships marathoner and prolific 28-minute 10km runner, also cannot wait to test himself against world-class athletes in front of his home crowd on Sunday.
“What I love about the Absa Run Your City Series is that it brings the best runners to our doorstep and brings the red vibe to the City.
“Training has been going well, though I have not raced hard for a while because I had a small niggle about five weeks ago.
“But I’m fully recovered now, and I will be very happy with a sub-28:30,” 2022 SA half marathon champion Frans said, reflecting on his preparations towards a marathon later on in the season.
Kipngetich’s compatriot, Mercy Jebet Korir, is also targeting a podium finish.
Running in her first race on SA soil on Sunday, Korir won the demanding Totalsports Two Oceans Half Marathon in 1:17:06 — almost two minutes clear of second-placed Nthabiseng Letokoto of Lesotho.
Speaking moments after that maiden victory on SA soil, Korir boldly declared her intentions for her series debut on Sunday, saying: “I want to win. Definitely. My aim is to win.”
Stillwater Sports managing director and series founder Michael Meyer is expecting a world-class event.
“We are proud to welcome Kenyan athlete Gideon Kipngetich back to the Absa Run Your City Series in 2025 — this time at the season opener,” Meyer said.
“Kipngetich has proven himself to be a formidable force and is one to watch on race day.
“Melikhaya Frans remains a proud ambassador for South African road running, and a series race in Gqeberha wouldn’t be the same without him on the start line.
“We’re also excited to welcome Mercy Jebet Korir, who will be making both her 10km and her series debut.
“She delivered an outstanding performance at the Two Oceans Half Marathon, and we’re eager to see how she transitions to the 10km distance.
“These talented athletes join an already impressive lineup in Gqeberha. Together, they set the stage for an exciting start to the 2025 series.” — Stillwater Sports
