Motorsport enthusiasts spoilt for choice in busy weekend

April is generally a busy month for competitors and fans alike as most forms of motorsport are in the full swing of things in their various championships.
Leading the bill this coming weekend is round two of the Regional Dirt Oval Championship at Victory Raceway on Saturday evening, where several entries are set to keep the appreciative crowds entertained on what promises to be an action-packed event.
The classes that will be taking part are the 1600 Stock Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and the crowd-pleasing V8 American Saloons.
Juan Roesstorff (SA3) is the early leader in the American Saloons, and he will no doubt be hoping that his brilliant run of consistent performances will continue going into round two of the championship, and will be under immense pressure from Rohan van Vuuren as he gets to grips with his newly acquired car.
In what should be the biggest and most competitive class of the evening, Marthinus Muller will be the man to beat in the 1660 Modified Saloons after a dominant opening round, with stiff opposition coming from the likes of Nadia Rautenbach, Kenzo Barnard, Chané Schuin, Chanell van Tonder, Jaco Pitout and Jason Drake.
The 1600 stock Saloon class continues to grow from strength to strength, and championship leader Reghardt Joubert will have his hands full with Deon Kretzmann returning after missing the opening round.
Stephan La Cante, Dean Upman, Pieta de Lange and class debutants Tyde Geddes and Chanté Elford will all be in the mix, adding to the close racing seen in the 1600 class.
Annuschke Landman is the early leader in the Hot Rod class but will have the incredibly quick Kiaan Aylward, along with Dawid Grundlingh, Shaun Gough, Reghardt Joubert, Bianca Westraadt and Shaun and Gene Gough all chasing her down, with East London driver Candice Strydom making her debut in the Regional Championship.
The action at Victory Raceway starts at 6pm, with the gates opening for spectators at 1pm, and there is ample trackside parking available.
Victoria Drive is the hub of the racing action as Algoa Kart Club, situated close to Victory Raceway, have their third round of their Regional/Club championship from 8am to 5pm.
Just next door, the Rover Motorcycle Club are hosting a fun Motocross and Supercross day, starting at 9.30am.
April events:
11: Porsche display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road
12: Algoa Kart Club, round three of their club championship; Motocross and Supercross practice day at Rover Motorcycle Club; Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, round two of regional championship; 12: Inflatable Powerboat Fun Day at EP Powerboat Club at North End Lake
26: Round two of Algoa Motorsport Regional Championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Track Raceway in Greenbushes
28: Round two of Algoa Rally Club Championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway
The Herald
Motorsport enthusiasts spoilt for choice in busy weekend
Leading the bill is round two of the Regional Dirt Oval Championship
Image: PETER HENNING
The Herald
