Sport

Top support trumps gear after Tabata bags Africa triathlon crown

The 22-year-old becomes the first black SA male athlete to come out tops in a continental championships age-group race

Premium
By Mark Etheridge - 11 April 2025

There’s no doubting it was something of a bittersweet experience for Mxoleleni Tabata at Sunday’s Africa Triathlon championships in Nelson Mandela Bay, Gqeberha.

On the one hand he’d made history by becoming the first black SA male athlete to come out tops overall in a continental championships age-group race, and that at the tender age of 22...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 11 April 2025
SAPS briefing on the outcomes of the Policing Summit and measures to be ...

Most Read