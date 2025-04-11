Top support trumps gear after Tabata bags Africa triathlon crown
The 22-year-old becomes the first black SA male athlete to come out tops in a continental championships age-group race
There’s no doubting it was something of a bittersweet experience for Mxoleleni Tabata at Sunday’s Africa Triathlon championships in Nelson Mandela Bay, Gqeberha.
On the one hand he’d made history by becoming the first black SA male athlete to come out tops overall in a continental championships age-group race, and that at the tender age of 22...
