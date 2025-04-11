Wildschutt, Xaba target SA records at Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K

Multiple SA record holder Adriaan Wildschutt is aiming to add the national 10km road record to his impressive list of achievements when he tackles the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday.
Running in what will be only his second road race in eight years, the US-based top runner, who hails from Ceres, is confident of eclipsing the current mark of 27:35 set by Precious Mashele at the same event two years ago.
“It's going to be my first time running in Gqeberha,” said Wildschutt at Friday's pre-race media conference.
“The preparations have gone quite well, and I'm motivated to run fast on Sunday. I know the target is to run the SA record, which requires an athlete to run two minutes 45 seconds per kilometre. But on the day I plan to run two minutes 42 seconds per kilometre. I'm doing so because I'm aiming to run 27 minutes flat on the day.”
Wildschutt, who took 10th place over 10,000m at the 2024 Olympic Games in France in the fastest time ever run by a South African over 25 laps of the track (26:50.64), has been in outstanding form over the last two years managing to set national records over various distances ranging from 3,000m, 5,000m and 10,000m.
The 26-year-old is expected to go toe-to-toe with Kabelo Mulaudzi, who is a sub-28 athlete, and his brother, Nadeel Wildschutt, who is the holder of a 28:07 lifetime best and aiming for a maiden 27 minutes 10km clocking.
Wildschutt says it feels good to face his brother.
Image: Pholisa Ngqameni/Stillwater Sports
“I don't remember when we last faced each other in a race,” he said when asked about the prospect of racing his older brother.
“I have spoken to him regarding the race. I know he recently won the Athletics SA (ASA) 10,000m title, where the target was not to run fast but rather to win the title. He was relaxed and saving himself for this race. He wants to run under 28 minutes on Sunday, and I wish him all the best in his goals,” he said.
In the women’s race, SA record holder Glenrose Xaba also made a brave call saying she is confident of improving her record if the weather conditions allow.
Last year, Xaba delivered a scintillating 31:12 to break Elana Meyer’s long-standing record by just one second at the Absa Run Your City Druban 10K.
The 30-year-old Boxer Athletics Club elite athlete has started the year on a high note, winning the opening leg of the Spar Grand Prix in Cape Town and then her eighth consecutive SA 10,000m gold medal.
“I believe I can win the race if I can pace myself very well. I want to run fast on Sunday. If I can run faster than my personal best time, which is also the SA record, that would make me happy. I aim to dip under 31 minutes,” said Xaba, who is coached by Caster and Violet Semenya.
Stillwater Sports MD and series founder Michael Meyer is looking forward to a highly competitive event.
“It’s exciting to have top South African athletes like Adriaan Wildschutt and Glenrose Xaba aiming for national records at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K,” said Meyer.
“We’re proud to support local talent through our SA Elite Athlete Programme. By giving SA's top athletes the chance to compete at a high level on home soil — and by offering enticing incentives — we’re proud to play a role in growing the sport locally. It’s going to be an incredible race to watch on Sunday.”
Jabulile Nsibanyoni, Absa's Head of Sponsorships, said: “We can’t wait to see you at the starting line for the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K.
“Whether you're running, walking, or cheering from the sidelines, your participation fuels a greater cause.
“Through our R1 campaign, we’re turning every kilometre logged by a Team Absa member on Strava into real impact, donating R1 for each kilometre to uplift communities in need.
“Join us, track your progress on Strava, and be part of a movement that drives meaningful change.”
Watch the press conference here. — Stillwater Sports
