Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ruche Moodley bags more points in Qatar

Talented SA teenager Ruche Moodley continued his maiden Moto3 campaign this weekend as the world championship series visited Qatar in the Gulf region.
It was the Gqeberha-born racer’s first competitive outing at the Lusail International Circuit, which requires high levels of confidence and familiarity due to its high speed and flowing nature.
Moodley continued to impress in his rookie season by qualifying in 20th position on the grid.
“It was my first visit to this track, and racing under lights is a completely new experience for me.
“I was feeling strong after the early practice sessions, but I knew the front runners would lift their pace as the weekend progressed.
“A good position during qualifying at Qatar relies heavily on slipstreaming, and the over 1km-long pit straight means your qualifying performance is almost reliant on those around you, as does your own speed.
“I was in a bit of a middle ground during qualifying, and I couldn’t really pick up a decent tow from anyone.”
Not deterred about starting far back on the grid, Moodley has proven that race day is where he shines, and he has consistently finished races several positions ahead of where he has started.
The BOE Motorsports rider dropped a few spots at the start and ended the opening lap in 22nd position.
“I had a big wheelie off the line, so I had to get off the gas to bring the front wheel back to the ground.
“We opted to race on the slightly harder compound tyre. This meant the bike wouldn’t have the initial grip, but it would get better and be more consistent over the full race distance,” Moodley said.
The race leaders set a blistering pace, causing the field to stretch out, yet Moodley was in a quick bunch of seasoned campaigners.
“I knew I could learn a bit from racing with guys who are in their second and third year of Moto3.”
Keeping his cool as the action heated up, he gained positions as the lap counter clicked down quickly, progressing from 22nd into the high teens.
A few more positions were gained as riders ahead suffered crashes and mechanical issues, and at just over half race distance, Moodley was into the points.
“I had managed my tyre wear to keep a little in reserve for the end of the race.”
And it paid off. In the closing stages, Moodley gained two more positions.
He took the chequered flag in 13th, earning more championship points and making this the third race out of four this season in which he has scored points.
An excited Moodley said: “The race pace today was really quick and the heat, for the tyres and riders, was tough to deal with.
“It was the first time I have ridden in these conditions, and I now know how tough it is, so I am glad that I kept my cool as gaining experience is very important.
“To leave here with points is great.”
The Herald
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ruche Moodley bags more points in Qatar
After starting far back on grid, teen races ahead to impressive in 13th spot
Image: BOE MOTORSPORTS
