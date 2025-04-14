The large crowd that gathered at a somewhat chilly Victory Raceway in Walmer were treated to racing of a high standard on Saturday night during the second round of the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship.
The Herald
Quality racing action at Victory Raceway
Tense competition in 1660 Modified Saloons gets crowd on their feet
Image: PETER HENNING
The large crowd that gathered at a somewhat chilly Victory Raceway in Walmer were treated to racing of a high standard on Saturday night during the second round of the DO4SA Regional Dirt Oval Championship.
The highlight of the night was the battle for supremacy in the very competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class that had the crowd on their feet in not only the final, but during the three qualifying heats as well.
Nadia Rautenbach, Kenzo Barnard, Marthinus Muller, and Jason Drake put on a tremendous display of hard, clean racing out front, breaking away from the 13-strong field of cars.
Muller won the opening heat in fairly dominant fashion, but was made to work for the overall win in the final as 16-year-old Rautenbach won heats two and three, putting in a mature drive under immense pressure from Kenzo Barnard and Muller.
Unfortunately, Barnard suffered gearbox failure and was not able to make it out for the final and Jason Drake also withdrew with mechanical failure.
A hard-fought final saw Rautenbach as the early leader, but relentless pressure from Muller saw him snatch the lead, only for Rautenbach to get back in front with two laps left in the race.
Unfortunately, Rautenbach went too deep into the corner, allowing Muller to get back into the front and cross the line in first place.
A consolation for Rautenbach was the unanimous decision to be voted as the driver of the day.
Kiaan Aylward continued to be the class act in the Hot Rod class with a full house of wins, while Bennie de Bruyn, from George Motor Club, won the V8 American Saloon class, and Ruben Barnard had to work hard for the win in the 1600 Stock Class.
Pierre van der Berg was back to his best, keeping Danie de Vos at bay in the final to win the Heavy Metal class, and Damon Miles continued his impressive run this season to take overall honours in the 2.1 Modified class.
The results were:
1600 Saloons: 1 Ruben Barnard (C139), 2 Pieta de Lange (E185), 3 Deon Kretzmann (C515)
Heavy Metals: 1 Pierre van der Berg (SA1), 2 Danie de Vos Jr (SA2), 3 David Victor (E88)
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Damon Miles (SA2), 2 Rimon Landman (E154), 3 Malcolm Els (E85)
Hot Rods: 1 Kiaan Aylward (E28), 2 Bianca Westraadt (E621), 3 Ludolf Olckers (C98)
V8 American Saloons: 1 Bennie de Bruyn (G71), 2 Rohan van Vuuren (E60), 3 Juan Roesstorff (SA3)
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller (E46), 2 Nadia Rautenbach (E61), 3 Jao Pitout (C157)
Driver of the day: Nadia Rautenbach (E61)
