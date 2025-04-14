Smith pips J-Bay's McGillivray in all-SA final to win El Salvador Pro

SA's Jordy Smith and Gabriela Bryan (Hawaii) won the Surf City El Salvador Pro, Stop No 4 of the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT) at Punta Roca, La Libertad on Saturday.
Smith secured his seventh CT win against J-Bay's Matthew McGillivray as the finalist fought through longer lulls and capitalised on four-to-six-foot sets at Punta Roca, also known as La Punta or Punta Chilama.
Bryan claimed victory over CT veteran Isabella Nichols (AUS).
Smith's remarkable career spans 18 years among the world’s best on the CT, and now he has earned his seventh career CT victory over fellow South African McGillivray — a historic, all-South African final in the modern era.
The 37-year-old’s impactful career includes multiple wins at right-hand point breaks, with two victories at his home break of Jeffreys Bay, Bells Beach, and now El Salvador’s Punta Roca.
Smith now sits at No 5 on the rankings, and looks to maintain his pace towards entering another world title race.
In the final, the first exchange came only moments after the horn sounded, and Smith wasted no time showcasing his powerful form to post a 7.33 (out of a possible 10) over McGillivray, who fell on his opening manoeuvre.
Smith backed up his strong start and held a commanding lead heading into the back half of the final.
McGillivray was able to respond and get in the heat with a 5.00, but as time dwindled, Smith found another Punta Roca wall that allowed him to showcase more of his powerful style and post a 6.93 to take even more control and ultimately the victory.
“I think just for SA in general, this means a lot. I can’t believe it, to be honest,” Smith said.
“If I could dedicate this to two people. My wife and all the wives and husbands who let us do this, it means the world to me. And to my father. I wanted to ride my father’s board in this final and win on it, and to do it is incredible.
“I just kept telling myself you can do it, you’re going to do it. It’s just four more waves, and you’re going to do it. It’s just so hard to take it all, it’s been so long.
“And I’m just happy to do it with another fellow South African. I can’t say enough good words about Matthew [McGillivray]. He’s a long-time friend, and to share a final with him is really special.”
It was McGillivray's first career final since joining the Tour in 2021. The 28-year-old moved up 14 spots and is now ranked World No 13 heading into the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach.
McGillivray had a quick start in his semifinal match against Crosby Colapinto (US) with an 8.17 (out of a possible 10).
In the final minutes, Colapinto had a chance to elevate his score when he found himself getting barrelled three times on one wave, but McGillivray’s heat total put him in a position to still need a second score.
“I love it here in El Salvador. I love right-hand point breaks, and it’s been a fun event,” McGillivray said.
“Thanks to everyone for the support, and it’s been so good to be here. It’s been a long event and I can’t believe I’m in the final.
“I’ve just been trying to surf smart heats and be selective and do my best surfing. I think I still have more to give, and I think everyone feels that way, and hopefully, that can come out now.” — WSL
Smith pips J-Bay's McGillivray in all-SA final to win El Salvador Pro
Finalist capitalises on four-to-six-foot sets at Punta Roca
Image: Aaron Hughes/World Surf League
