Gqeberha-born Dewald van Niekerk emerged victorious in the men’s event when the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Championships Qualifier Africa event was hosted in SA for the first time last week.
The event took place in Mossel Bay from Monday to Thursday, with players from Egypt, Zimbabwe, Namibia and SA participating.
Top-quality squash was dished up as a lot was at stake, with the winners qualifying to participate in the World Championships.
The women’s final was an all-Egyptian affair and was won by Nadien Elhammamy, who showed her class by beating Nour Khafagy 3-0 in 26 minutes.
The men’s final saw Aly Hussein (Egypt) facing SA No 1 Van Niekerk for the top honours.
It was a tense affair in which Van Niekerk had to dig deep, fighting back from 2-0 down and having to save a match ball in the fourth game.
After an epic 91-minute final, he eased through in the fifth.
Van Niekerk and Elhammamy will now play in the World Championships in Chicago from May 9-17, where Van Niekerk will face Dimitri Steinmann from Switzerland in the first round.
The Herald
Gqeberha’s Van Niekerk triumphs in PSA world qualifier in Mossel Bay
Image: JOHNNY MUNRO
Gqeberha-born Dewald van Niekerk emerged victorious in the men’s event when the Professional Squash Association (PSA) World Championships Qualifier Africa event was hosted in SA for the first time last week.
The event took place in Mossel Bay from Monday to Thursday, with players from Egypt, Zimbabwe, Namibia and SA participating.
Top-quality squash was dished up as a lot was at stake, with the winners qualifying to participate in the World Championships.
The women’s final was an all-Egyptian affair and was won by Nadien Elhammamy, who showed her class by beating Nour Khafagy 3-0 in 26 minutes.
The men’s final saw Aly Hussein (Egypt) facing SA No 1 Van Niekerk for the top honours.
It was a tense affair in which Van Niekerk had to dig deep, fighting back from 2-0 down and having to save a match ball in the fourth game.
After an epic 91-minute final, he eased through in the fifth.
Van Niekerk and Elhammamy will now play in the World Championships in Chicago from May 9-17, where Van Niekerk will face Dimitri Steinmann from Switzerland in the first round.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Rugby