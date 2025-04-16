As a world champion with a global reputation, Legend has proven himself to be a dominant force in the wrestling universe. His impressive résumé includes titles from across the globe, and he is known for his intense and captivating performances.
As these two wrestling titans face off, fans can expect an exhilarating match that will keep them on the edge of their seats.
The contrast between Tremor's local roots and Legend's international success sets the stage for a compelling David vs Goliath storyline, with the underdog from Nelson Mandela Bay looking to pull off a stunning upset.
"Wrestle Monster Seven promises to be an unforgettable event, and this highly anticipated match is just one of the many reasons why," said event promoter Mark Beale.
"Don't miss the opportunity to witness Joe Legend take on TJ Tremor in what is sure to be an epic battle for wrestling supremacy and the WWP World Heavyweight title."
Saturday's card will run between 1pm and 4pm with the main bout at around 3.20pm. — WWP
Homeboy TJ Tremor to face wrestling icon Joe Legend at Splash Festival
Image: SUPPLIED
The highly anticipated Wrestle Monster Seven is set to electrify Nelson Mandela Bay’s premier Splash Festival on Saturday.
The one match that promises to be an unforgettable highlight is the clash for the WWP World Heavyweight Championship between hometown hero and all-Africa champion TJ Tremor and Canadian wrestling icon Joe Legend.
TJ Tremor, a son of the Eastern Cape soil, has been building a reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the wrestling world.
With a loyal fan base cheering him on, Tremor is determined to make a statement against the seasoned veteran.
Joe Legend, on the other hand, brings a wealth of experience and accolades to the ring.
As a world champion with a global reputation, Legend has proven himself to be a dominant force in the wrestling universe. His impressive résumé includes titles from across the globe, and he is known for his intense and captivating performances.
As these two wrestling titans face off, fans can expect an exhilarating match that will keep them on the edge of their seats.
The contrast between Tremor's local roots and Legend's international success sets the stage for a compelling David vs Goliath storyline, with the underdog from Nelson Mandela Bay looking to pull off a stunning upset.
"Wrestle Monster Seven promises to be an unforgettable event, and this highly anticipated match is just one of the many reasons why," said event promoter Mark Beale.
"Don't miss the opportunity to witness Joe Legend take on TJ Tremor in what is sure to be an epic battle for wrestling supremacy and the WWP World Heavyweight title."
Saturday's card will run between 1pm and 4pm with the main bout at around 3.20pm. — WWP
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport