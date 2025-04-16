Nelson Mandela Bay coach guides SA’s rising stars at world squash champs

Madibaz coach Jason le Roux drew on more than two decades of experience when he mentored SA’s next generation of squash stars at the World Squash Federation Under-23 Championships in Pakistan.
The 42-year-old sports scientist from Gqeberha was appointed national coach for the tournament in Karachi, which concluded at the weekend.
Le Roux, who is still a top provincial player, took a liking to the sport during his school days in East London and expanded into coaching in the 2000s.
His early coaching experience included stints at Selborne College and Clarendon High School for Girls. He has also worked with several top Border players.
He now assists South African women’s No 1 Hayley Ward, who also hails from the Bay.
Besides last week’s event, Le Roux led the University Sports SA squash team to the world student champs as far back as 2015.
“This was a great experience for me at one of the biggest age-group events in world squash,” Le Roux, who is a veteran of more than 20 Growthpoint interprovincial tournaments for Border and Eastern Province, said.
“My role was to guide the players in the right direction.”
Because they already had coaches and support structures, Le Roux said his focus had been on motivation and strategy rather than on making major technical changes.
“It was really about keeping them confident and helping them believe in themselves, trusting the strategies they’ve developed and executing those plans.”
Le Roux, who was named Madibaz Coach of the Year in 2023, holds a Level 2 coaching certificate from the world body.
That year was a standout one for squash at Nelson Mandela University. The club’s No 1, Warren Bower, was named Sportsman of the Year, and the men took home the Team of the Year award.
Le Roux, who obtained his degree from NMU, moved from East London to the Bay in 2011 and now co-ordinates training programmes for elite athletes on behalf of the Eastern Cape Academy of Sport.
Central to his coaching philosophy is that the drive to succeed must come from the player.
“As a coach, I don’t want to force anyone to work hard — that desire has to come from within,” he said.
“Squash is incredibly demanding, both physically and technically, so it’s not enough for a player to say they want to be the best. They have to show the passion needed to pursue that goal.”
Once a player shows that level of commitment, Le Roux is ready to help them take the next steps.
“We look at the mental, physical and tactical aspects of the game first. Then we focus on developing the technical skills needed to progress to the next level.”
Importantly, he added, enjoyment remained part of the process.
“In such a physically demanding sport, it’s vital to keep things fun.”
Madibaz Sport squash manager Theresa le Roux said they were extremely grateful for his contribution to the institution.
“Jason has and will still have an enormous affect on Madibaz Squash as player and coach,” she said.
“We are privileged to have him as he brings so much knowledge and experience to the table.” — Full Stop Communications
Nelson Mandela Bay coach guides SA’s rising stars at world squash champs
Madibaz sports scientist Jason le Roux appointed national mentor for tournament in Pakistan
Image: SUPPLIED
Madibaz coach Jason le Roux drew on more than two decades of experience when he mentored SA’s next generation of squash stars at the World Squash Federation Under-23 Championships in Pakistan.
The 42-year-old sports scientist from Gqeberha was appointed national coach for the tournament in Karachi, which concluded at the weekend.
Le Roux, who is still a top provincial player, took a liking to the sport during his school days in East London and expanded into coaching in the 2000s.
His early coaching experience included stints at Selborne College and Clarendon High School for Girls. He has also worked with several top Border players.
He now assists South African women’s No 1 Hayley Ward, who also hails from the Bay.
Besides last week’s event, Le Roux led the University Sports SA squash team to the world student champs as far back as 2015.
“This was a great experience for me at one of the biggest age-group events in world squash,” Le Roux, who is a veteran of more than 20 Growthpoint interprovincial tournaments for Border and Eastern Province, said.
“My role was to guide the players in the right direction.”
Because they already had coaches and support structures, Le Roux said his focus had been on motivation and strategy rather than on making major technical changes.
“It was really about keeping them confident and helping them believe in themselves, trusting the strategies they’ve developed and executing those plans.”
Le Roux, who was named Madibaz Coach of the Year in 2023, holds a Level 2 coaching certificate from the world body.
That year was a standout one for squash at Nelson Mandela University. The club’s No 1, Warren Bower, was named Sportsman of the Year, and the men took home the Team of the Year award.
Le Roux, who obtained his degree from NMU, moved from East London to the Bay in 2011 and now co-ordinates training programmes for elite athletes on behalf of the Eastern Cape Academy of Sport.
Central to his coaching philosophy is that the drive to succeed must come from the player.
“As a coach, I don’t want to force anyone to work hard — that desire has to come from within,” he said.
“Squash is incredibly demanding, both physically and technically, so it’s not enough for a player to say they want to be the best. They have to show the passion needed to pursue that goal.”
Once a player shows that level of commitment, Le Roux is ready to help them take the next steps.
“We look at the mental, physical and tactical aspects of the game first. Then we focus on developing the technical skills needed to progress to the next level.”
Importantly, he added, enjoyment remained part of the process.
“In such a physically demanding sport, it’s vital to keep things fun.”
Madibaz Sport squash manager Theresa le Roux said they were extremely grateful for his contribution to the institution.
“Jason has and will still have an enormous affect on Madibaz Squash as player and coach,” she said.
“We are privileged to have him as he brings so much knowledge and experience to the table.” — Full Stop Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Sport