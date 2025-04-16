Wide variety in round three of Algoa Kart Club Championship

Round three of the Algoa Kart Club’s regional and club championship took place at a windy and chilly Celso Scribante Racetrack on Victoria Drive last Saturday.
Though the number of entries was down due to a wide variety of events taking place in the metro on the same day, the action out on the track was intense.
The DD2 gearbox karts enjoyed a day of close racing with Pieter van Heerden and Jeandre Marais enjoying an epic opening heat with the lead changing at regular intervals, but it was Luke Phillips who proved yet again that consistency counts when it comes to taking the overall win after 4 action-packed heats.
The MSR4-stroke endurance class was once again won by the dominant team from Auto Perfection, but they had to settle for second place in the sprint races, where S4 Automation took the win.
Kayla Phillips stretched her lead in the junior championship with another strong showing. The fourth round of the championship takes place on the 24th May at the Celso Scribante Circuit.
Class results:
DD2: 1 Luke Phillips (#3), 2 Jeandre Marais (#21), 3 Johan Labuschagne (#162)
Senior Max: 1 Lincoln Randall (#237)
MSR4 Enduro: 1 S4 Integration (#54), 2 Auto Perfection (#41), 3 Solar Vault 1 (#3)
MSR4 Sprints: 1 Auto Perfection (#41), 2 S4 Integration (#41), 3 UMFAO1 (#27)
MSR4 Juniors: 1 Kayla Scheepers (#13), 2 Caleb Moss (#21), 3 Blake Smith (#53).
