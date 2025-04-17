Excitement builds for Algoa Rally Club’s second round

With rally fever running high in the region after the huge success of the opening round of the season at the EMI Despatch Rally, the focus now shifts to yet another spectator-friendly event for the second round of the Algoa Rally Club Championship at the home of Algoa Motorsport Club at Aldo Scribante Raceway on Monday, April 28.
The Syrabix APS Motul Rally will take place on and around the outskirts of Scribante Raceway, with a mix of road and tar stages, as well as just gravel stages, on the recently cleared dirt roads around the perimeter of the track.
Some new high-speed jumps have been included in the new gravel sections that will no doubt be spectator hotspots.
The organisers of the event are hoping to have at least 30 cars on the start line as the rally club continues to flourish, with more and more upcountry teams wanting in on the action that is taking place in the Eastern Cape.
Further excitement is the continued development of 4-wheel drive cars, with Riekus Schmidt set to debut his immaculately built VW Polo to take on the likes of Wade van Zuumeren, who competes in a similar car and gets better and better with each outing.
After having sponsored the EMI Despatch Rally, the owner of EMI Construction, Denron Koetaan, has decided that he wants in on the action, and he has purchased Juan van Rooyen’s VW Polo that he and his brother will be competing in, as van Rooyen shifts to a Ford Fiesta for the remainder of the season.
The beauty of holding the rally at Scribante is that there are many spectator vantage points where one can see up to four cars competing in various stages at the same time, be it on the racetrack or the surrounding dirt roads.
Entrance to the event for spectators is R50 per vehicle, so everyone is encouraged to load up their friends and families, bring the braais and cooler boxes and enjoy the public holiday while watching the action.
Upcoming events:
April
25: British Sports Car display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road.
26: Round 2 of Algoa Motorsport Regional Championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway in Greenbushes
28: Round 2 of Algoa Rally Club Championship at Aldo Scribante Raceway
May
2-4: Simola Hill Climb in Knysna
3: National Motocross at Rover Motorcycle Club
10: Extreme National Festival at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Dirt Oval Challenge series at Victory Raceway
