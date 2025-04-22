The St Peter’s men’s hockey side capped off a memorable weekend when they regained the B division title in the annual KC March Easter Hockey Festival in East London on Sunday.
In a thrilling final, the Gqeberha team eventually got the better of city rivals Gelvan Hurricanes, managing to shade them in the eight-second shoot-out after the score was 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
Founded in 1946, St Peter’s added to their long history in the sport by winning back the title they last held in 2023.
Club vice-president Claudia Muller said the B division title match brought a thrilling conclusion to the tournament for St Peter’s.
“The score was deadlocked at 1-1 after full time and in the eight-second shoot-out, St Peter’s took it 2-1,” she said.
“Well done to Gelvan on a thrilling final.
“Our men’s team will be back next year to defend their title when it is held in Gqeberha.”
While the men put together a team effort, there were a number of players who were highly influential in the final outcome for St Peter’s.
“Standout player Winchester Scott was the man of the match in three games during the tournament,” Muller said.
“Captain Jeronimo Scholtz led from the front and was man of the match in another game, while goalkeeper Christopher Jephta was a definite champion for saving the goals in the eight-second shoot-out.”
The tournament, which is an official event endorsed by the SA Hockey Association, was hosted by Parkside Hockey Club who are celebrating their 40th anniversary.
Held at Bunkers Hill, Selborne College and Clarendon High, it drew 32 men’s and women’s teams from around the country, who were divided into A and B sections.
The honours in the A sections went to Central Hockey Club from Cape Town, who won both the men’s and women’s titles, while East London side Aces took the women’s B division honours.
The Herald
St Peter’s regain KC March B division title in EL
Image: SUPPLIED
The St Peter’s men’s hockey side capped off a memorable weekend when they regained the B division title in the annual KC March Easter Hockey Festival in East London on Sunday.
In a thrilling final, the Gqeberha team eventually got the better of city rivals Gelvan Hurricanes, managing to shade them in the eight-second shoot-out after the score was 1-1 at the end of regulation time.
Founded in 1946, St Peter’s added to their long history in the sport by winning back the title they last held in 2023.
Club vice-president Claudia Muller said the B division title match brought a thrilling conclusion to the tournament for St Peter’s.
“The score was deadlocked at 1-1 after full time and in the eight-second shoot-out, St Peter’s took it 2-1,” she said.
“Well done to Gelvan on a thrilling final.
“Our men’s team will be back next year to defend their title when it is held in Gqeberha.”
While the men put together a team effort, there were a number of players who were highly influential in the final outcome for St Peter’s.
“Standout player Winchester Scott was the man of the match in three games during the tournament,” Muller said.
“Captain Jeronimo Scholtz led from the front and was man of the match in another game, while goalkeeper Christopher Jephta was a definite champion for saving the goals in the eight-second shoot-out.”
The tournament, which is an official event endorsed by the SA Hockey Association, was hosted by Parkside Hockey Club who are celebrating their 40th anniversary.
Held at Bunkers Hill, Selborne College and Clarendon High, it drew 32 men’s and women’s teams from around the country, who were divided into A and B sections.
The honours in the A sections went to Central Hockey Club from Cape Town, who won both the men’s and women’s titles, while East London side Aces took the women’s B division honours.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Cricket
Sport