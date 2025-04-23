Motherwell Freedom Run organisers look to hit 1,000 entry mark
Motherwell Freedom Run organisers have already exceeded 2024’s 600 entry mark as they aim for the golden 1,000 figure in 2025’s 12th edition of the popular race.
Organisers says they can reach their ideal entry number with the addition of a 5km run...
