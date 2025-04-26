The highlight came from Barjo van Niekerk from Harties Reflections, who clocked an unofficial new world record in the 50m Manikin Carry (Masters 40—44 age group) with an incredible time of 32.06 seconds.
Record-breaking start as Masters shine on day one of DHL Lifesaving SA Championships
Image: Michael Sheehan
The DHL Lifesaving SA Championships started spectacularly on Saturday with the Masters pool competition setting the tone for an exciting week of lifesaving action at Newton Park Swimming Pool in Gqeberha.
Competitors aged 30 and above showcased their skill, strength, and passion for the sport, with thrilling performances across events such as the manikin carry, obstacle races, and rescue relays.
The calibre of competition has been exceptionally high, with 12 new South African records set during the opening day's events.
Image: Michael Sheehan
The highlight came from Barjo van Niekerk from Harties Reflections, who clocked an unofficial new world record in the 50m Manikin Carry (Masters 40—44 age group) with an incredible time of 32.06 seconds.
His time surpasses the record set earlier this year by Italy’s Enrico Lancelotti by almost two seconds and is now pending official verification by the International Lifesaving Federation.
Barjo, a former SA national team lifesaver who last competed internationally in 2013, made his comeback to lifesaving in 2024, and today's performance signals a spectacular return to form.
“These athletes are an inspiration. Many of them have decades of lifesaving service behind them, and their continued participation shows what this sport is all about — endurance, discipline, and heart,” said Lifesaving SA director of sport Craig van Rooyen.
The atmosphere at Newton Park was electric, as families, friends, and fellow competitors turned out to support the Masters and celebrate a day of world-class performances.
Presented in partnership with DHL, the championships run until May 4, with over 1,200 athletes set to compete in both surf and pool events across various age groups.
The action continues on Sunday as the Masters take to Kings Beach for the start of the surf competition, promising another day of thrilling displays of lifesaving skill and athleticism. — Lifesaving SA
