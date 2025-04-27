The final Masters Surf Club results were: 1 Fish Hoek Lifesaving Club, 2 Summerstrand Lifesaving Club (2023 champions), 3 Umhlanga Rocks Lifesaving Club
Fish Hoek take Masters surf honours as King's Beach delivers perfect conditions
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Masters Surf Competition at the 2025 DHL Lifesaving South African Championships delivered an unforgettable day of racing at King's Beach in Gqeberha, as SA’s top lifesaving veterans showcased their incredible skills in spectacular conditions.
Under clear skies and perfect surf, a large field of Masters athletes took to the water, competing across a full range of events including beach sprints, flags, surf swims, board races, and ski races.
The calibre of competition was outstanding, matched by enthusiastic crowds of families, supporters, and friends who lined the beach to cheer on the action.
The camaraderie and sportsmanship on display at King's Beach captured everything that makes Masters lifesaving special — athletes competing for pride, club honour, and the lifelong love of surf sports.
Image: ANT GROTE
The final Masters Surf Club results were: 1 Fish Hoek Lifesaving Club, 2 Summerstrand Lifesaving Club (2023 champions), 3 Umhlanga Rocks Lifesaving Club
“Today was a celebration of our Masters community at its very best,” said Lifesaving SA director of sport Craig van Rooyen.
“The spectacular Gqeberha conditions, the strong number of entries, and the amazing family support on the beach made it a day to remember.”
Excitement now shifts to the youngest stars of lifesaving, as the Nipper Surf Championships kick off on Monday with an opening ceremony at Kings Beach (7.30am).
Meanwhile, junior and senior athletes will also get their championship campaigns under way at Newton Park Swimming Pool, setting the stage for another thrilling day at the DHL Lifesaving SA Championships.
All live event results via LiveHeats here. — Lifesaving SA
