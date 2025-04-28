Melikhaya Frans and Refeleo Solomons won the men's and women's 10km race in the Motherwell Freedom Run, which finished at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre on Saturday.
Frans, Solomons triumph in Motherwell Freedom Run
Melikhaya Frans and Refeleo Solomons won the men's and women's 10km race in the Motherwell Freedom Run, which finished at the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre on Saturday.
Ikhamva Athletics Club road runner Frans crossed the finish line in 29 minutes and 53 seconds.
Andile Motwana of Nedbank Running Club finished second in 30:24, and Ikhamva's Sinawo Poti, 30:48 was third.
“People came in their numbers this year as compared to last year, so it was a beautiful race,” Frans said.
“I had a plan ahead of the race to win again this year, like when I won the race in three consecutive years. This is now my fourth Motherwell Freedom Run title.
“I think in the history of the race, I am the athlete who has won it the most times.
“The race was well organised, and the race is growing every year. I was also happy to see my training partner Sinawo finish in third place on Saturday, it's been nine years training together.
“The race was also part of my preparations for an upcoming international race that I'll be taking part in this year. So, winning the Motherwell Freedom Run on Saturday confirms to me that I am on the right track fitness-wise and speed-wise.”
Frans did not want to give much information on his upcoming international itinerary.
In the women's race, Nedbank Running Club's Solomons was the first home in 36:46. Kayla Nell of Charlo came second in 37:05, and Bianca Meistre of 32GI claimed third in 38:49.
