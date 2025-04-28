The day’s action was highlighted by the breaking of two South African records.
Sun, surf and records as DHL Lifesaving SA Championships heat up in Gqeberha
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN
The DHL Lifesaving South African Championships continued on Monday with a packed schedule across Kings Beach and the Newton Park Swimming Pool, with SA’s top lifesaving talent delivering big performances in near-perfect conditions.
On the beach, the youngest competitors, the nippers, kicked off their surf competition under sunny skies, with a large turnout of athletes, families and supporters creating a vibrant, festival atmosphere.
The hot weather and a small, manageable shore break made for ideal racing conditions for the future lifesavers, as they competed in beach flags, beach sprints, surf swims, and board races.
At the Newton Park Swimming Pool, the junior and senior lifeguards launched their pool lifesaving campaign, producing fast times and fierce competition from the opening heats.
The day’s action was highlighted by the breaking of two South African records.
The first was in the 100m Manikin tow with fins for junior males with Aidan Mills from Tuks Lifesaving Club setting a new SA record with a time of 53.98 seconds.
Then in the 100m Manikin tow with fins open male category, Len-Douglas MacKay from Kings Beach Lifesaving Club set a new SA record with a blistering 53.26 seconds.
The performance in the pool reflects the rising depth and quality of SA’s lifesaving athletes as they push national standards higher each season.
“It’s been an incredible day both on the beach and in the pool,” director of sport for Lifesaving SA, Craig van Rooyen, said.
“Seeing our nippers racing with such energy and our elite athletes setting new records shows the full circle of talent and passion in South African lifesaving.”
The championships continue throughout the week, with surf and pool events running side-by-side, culminating in the junior and senior surf finals later in the week at Kings Beach. — Lifesaving SA
