London Marathon breaks world record for number of finishers

London Marathon organisers said Sunday's edition of the event set a world record for the number of finishers, eclipsing the previous mark of 55,646 set at last year's New York City Marathon.

Organisers did not provide a final figure but said a new mark had been set at 6.35pm London time with runners still crossing the finish line.

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the men's elite race while Ethiopian Tigst Assefa shattered the women's-only world record.

“The TCS London Marathon is the world's greatest marathon, and it is now officially the world's biggest marathon,” London Marathon Events CEO Hugh Brasher said on Sunday.

A record 56,000 runners had been expected to participate in the 42.195km race that started at Greenwich Park, snaked along the River Thames before finishing on The Mall.

Reuters