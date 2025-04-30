Clean sweep for Slabbert at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Deon Slabbert carried on from where he left off in the opening round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship by dominating the second round last Monday, claiming a rare feat where he not only was the fastest qualifier in the 25-strong field of modified saloons but also took a clean sweep in all three heats.
His immaculately prepared VW Polo performed superbly as he went on to win the Ingco 45 Minute Endurance race as well the sought-after index-of-performance award.
Rane Berry was the class act to follow in the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge ending the day with a hat-trick of wins in Nissan Skyline after being pushed hard by Angelique Griffin in her Alfa Romeo Sud Sprint while Alwyn Kretzmann had one of his best performance yet to win the Rero Classic class in his Lotus 7, getting the better of Syd Lippstreu in his Toyota Celica.
Dylan Anderson had an amazing day debuting his brand new Honda CBR 1000 Fireblade, winning all three heats, but was made to work hard for it by Ruan van Zyl on a Honda CBR 600, who bettered his personal best lap time around the 2.48km circuit.
Results:
EP Regional Saloons:
Overall: 1 Deon Slabbert, 2nd Elan Buchman, 3rd Johan Nel
Per class: Class A — 1 Deon Slabbert; Class B — 1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Ian Riddle; Class C — 1 Johan Nel; Class D — 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Greg Forward, 3 Tom Hugo; Class E — 1 Raymond Redinger, 2 Shaun Benn, 3 Kiesha Potgieter; Class F — 1 Joshua Moore, 2 Peter Schultz, 3 Emma Oberholzer; Class X — 1 Elan Bachman, 2 Gerhard Oosthuysen, 3 Lloyd Brady
Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge:
Overall: 1 Rane Berry, 2 Angelique Griffin, 3 Tom Hugo
Per class: Class C — 1 Rane Berry; Class D — 1 Angelique Griffin, 2 Tiaan Kleihns, 3 Pat Fourie; Class E — 1 Anton Ehlers, 2 Barry Spriggs; Class F — 1 Johan Marais; Class X — 1 Winston Marais, 2 Shane Fantham; Retro Classic -1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Syd Lippstreu
CBR 150 Motorcycles:
Overall: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Emma Diener, 3 Anthony Lippstreu
Juniors: 1 Craig Benn; Clubmans — 1 Emma Diener
250cc: 1 Anthony Lippstreu, 2 Richard Hawkins
Open Motorcycles: 1 Dylan Anderson, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Darryl Barrington
Per class: 300cc: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Redd Scholtz, 3 Jordan Saayman; Powersport:1 Ronnie Doyle, 2 Rob halgreen, 3 Richard Hawkins; 600cc: 1 Alan Beaton, 2 Ruan van Zyl; Unlimited: 1 Dylan Anderson, 2 Darryl Barrington, 3 David Enticott
45 Minute Enduro: Overall: 1 Deon Slabbert, 2 Timothy Ball, 3 Joshua Moore and Luke Corbett
Index of Performance: 1 Deon Slabbert 92.02%, 2 Timothy Ball 91.88%, 3 Joshua Moore and Luke Corbett 91.62%.
The Herald
Clean sweep for Slabbert at Aldo Scribante Raceway
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
Deon Slabbert carried on from where he left off in the opening round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Championship by dominating the second round last Monday, claiming a rare feat where he not only was the fastest qualifier in the 25-strong field of modified saloons but also took a clean sweep in all three heats.
His immaculately prepared VW Polo performed superbly as he went on to win the Ingco 45 Minute Endurance race as well the sought-after index-of-performance award.
Rane Berry was the class act to follow in the Wide Horizon Coastal Challenge ending the day with a hat-trick of wins in Nissan Skyline after being pushed hard by Angelique Griffin in her Alfa Romeo Sud Sprint while Alwyn Kretzmann had one of his best performance yet to win the Rero Classic class in his Lotus 7, getting the better of Syd Lippstreu in his Toyota Celica.
Dylan Anderson had an amazing day debuting his brand new Honda CBR 1000 Fireblade, winning all three heats, but was made to work hard for it by Ruan van Zyl on a Honda CBR 600, who bettered his personal best lap time around the 2.48km circuit.
Results:
EP Regional Saloons:
Overall: 1 Deon Slabbert, 2nd Elan Buchman, 3rd Johan Nel
Per class: Class A — 1 Deon Slabbert; Class B — 1 Ian Oberholzer, 2 Ian Riddle; Class C — 1 Johan Nel; Class D — 1 Timothy Ball, 2 Greg Forward, 3 Tom Hugo; Class E — 1 Raymond Redinger, 2 Shaun Benn, 3 Kiesha Potgieter; Class F — 1 Joshua Moore, 2 Peter Schultz, 3 Emma Oberholzer; Class X — 1 Elan Bachman, 2 Gerhard Oosthuysen, 3 Lloyd Brady
Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge:
Overall: 1 Rane Berry, 2 Angelique Griffin, 3 Tom Hugo
Per class: Class C — 1 Rane Berry; Class D — 1 Angelique Griffin, 2 Tiaan Kleihns, 3 Pat Fourie; Class E — 1 Anton Ehlers, 2 Barry Spriggs; Class F — 1 Johan Marais; Class X — 1 Winston Marais, 2 Shane Fantham; Retro Classic -1 Alwyn Kretzmann, 2 Syd Lippstreu
CBR 150 Motorcycles:
Overall: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Emma Diener, 3 Anthony Lippstreu
Juniors: 1 Craig Benn; Clubmans — 1 Emma Diener
250cc: 1 Anthony Lippstreu, 2 Richard Hawkins
Open Motorcycles: 1 Dylan Anderson, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Darryl Barrington
Per class: 300cc: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Redd Scholtz, 3 Jordan Saayman; Powersport:1 Ronnie Doyle, 2 Rob halgreen, 3 Richard Hawkins; 600cc: 1 Alan Beaton, 2 Ruan van Zyl; Unlimited: 1 Dylan Anderson, 2 Darryl Barrington, 3 David Enticott
45 Minute Enduro: Overall: 1 Deon Slabbert, 2 Timothy Ball, 3 Joshua Moore and Luke Corbett
Index of Performance: 1 Deon Slabbert 92.02%, 2 Timothy Ball 91.88%, 3 Joshua Moore and Luke Corbett 91.62%.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Sport
Rugby