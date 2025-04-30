Fish Hoek dominate DHL Lifesaving SA Nipper Surf Champs in Gqeberha

After three action-packed days of surf racing at Kings Beach, Fish Hoek Lifesaving Club have claimed a commanding overall victory at the DHL Lifesaving South African Nipper Surf Championships, finishing with an impressive 889 points.
Competing across the Under-10, Under-12, and Under-14 divisions, SA’s youngest lifesavers delivered standout performances in board races, surf swims, beach sprints, run-swim-runs and flags — all under hot weather and variable surf conditions that challenged even the most experienced Nippers.
The top three clubs overall were: 1 Fish Hoek Lifesaving Club 889 points, 2 Big Bay Lifesaving Club 429, 3 Summerstrand Lifesaving Club 404.
Two Bay youngsters stood out for their exceptional performances and sportsmanship across the tournament.
Clara Hope (Kings Beach) was named Under-9 Female Nipper Competitor of the Tournament, showcasing talent, composure and heart in every event she entered.
Jakobus Reynolds (Summerstrand) claimed the title of Under-14 Male Nipper Competitor of the Tournament with a series of dominant races and true leadership on the beach.
Day three saw particularly tough conditions with stronger wind, rain and shifting waves, but the Nippers rose to the challenge with energy, teamwork and determination — embodying the spirit of lifesaving.
“It’s been incredible to watch the next generation of lifesavers perform with such passion and resilience,” Lifesaving SA sport director Craig van Rooyen said.
“Fish Hoek’s depth and consistency across all age groups was exceptional, and every club should be proud of the way their Nippers represented their teams and the sport.”
The Nipper division continues to grow as a crucial development pipeline for competitive and volunteer lifesaving in SA, with many of this week’s participants destined to become junior and senior champions in years to come.
The championships continue through the week, with junior and senior surf events taking over at Kings Beach and pool events continuing at the Newton Park Swimming Pool. — Lifesaving SA
Fish Hoek dominate DHL Lifesaving SA Nipper Surf Champs in Gqeberha
Image: ANT GROTE
