Titan Karate celebrates 10th year partnership with Kabega Primary in style

Titan Karate commemorated its10th anniversary in partnership with Kabega Primary School by hosting renowned Grandmaster Shuseki Shihan Murakami, who presented a training session at the school on Tuesday evening.
Shihan Manabu Murakami, who now holds the esteemed rank of 8th Dan, is the successor to the esteemed Kanazawa and is now the chief instructor of SKIF (Shotokan International Karate Federation).
Titan Karate started its operations in 2010 in Sydenham at Dr Viljoen Primary School. Within three years, it established itself as a formidable contenders in local competitions.
Recognising the exceptional achievements of the karateka at Titan Karate, the head instructor, Sensei Erwee Tiran, was approached to relocate to their hombu dojo in Westering by Shihan Michael Kliment.
“We experienced rapid growth and sought larger premises and were fortunate to secure a home at Kabega Primary School,” Tiran said.
“Under the guidance of Shihan Michael Kliment, Titan Karate has produced over 30 black belts.
“Titan Karate has also boasted three Proteas, three Karate SA, and numerous Eastern Cape Karate athletes, all approved by Sascoc.
“The success of Titan Karate is a testament to the unwavering support of the school. Titan Karate expresses its gratitude to Kabega Primary School for sharing its passion for karate, the art, and the positive impact it has on its members and the school itself.”
Sensei Erwee was contacted by Hanshi Sonny Pillay, the president of Karate SA, to exclusively host Shihan Murakami in the Eastern Cape.
This was part of a South African tour that will culminate in the Kanazawa Cup in Durban in May.
Together, Titan Karate and Kabega Primary continue to foster a nurturing environment that provides opportunities for children to develop their skills and passions.
“It is an honour for Titan Karate to host an international karate legend from Japan locally.
“This opportunity enables numerous karateka to train with the Grandmaster in their local dojo (Kabega Primary School), an experience that would otherwise be beyond their reach due to financial constraints,” Erwee said.
The Herald
Titan Karate celebrates 10th year partnership with Kabega Primary in style
Soccer reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Titan Karate commemorated its10th anniversary in partnership with Kabega Primary School by hosting renowned Grandmaster Shuseki Shihan Murakami, who presented a training session at the school on Tuesday evening.
Shihan Manabu Murakami, who now holds the esteemed rank of 8th Dan, is the successor to the esteemed Kanazawa and is now the chief instructor of SKIF (Shotokan International Karate Federation).
Titan Karate started its operations in 2010 in Sydenham at Dr Viljoen Primary School. Within three years, it established itself as a formidable contenders in local competitions.
Recognising the exceptional achievements of the karateka at Titan Karate, the head instructor, Sensei Erwee Tiran, was approached to relocate to their hombu dojo in Westering by Shihan Michael Kliment.
“We experienced rapid growth and sought larger premises and were fortunate to secure a home at Kabega Primary School,” Tiran said.
“Under the guidance of Shihan Michael Kliment, Titan Karate has produced over 30 black belts.
“Titan Karate has also boasted three Proteas, three Karate SA, and numerous Eastern Cape Karate athletes, all approved by Sascoc.
“The success of Titan Karate is a testament to the unwavering support of the school. Titan Karate expresses its gratitude to Kabega Primary School for sharing its passion for karate, the art, and the positive impact it has on its members and the school itself.”
Sensei Erwee was contacted by Hanshi Sonny Pillay, the president of Karate SA, to exclusively host Shihan Murakami in the Eastern Cape.
This was part of a South African tour that will culminate in the Kanazawa Cup in Durban in May.
Together, Titan Karate and Kabega Primary continue to foster a nurturing environment that provides opportunities for children to develop their skills and passions.
“It is an honour for Titan Karate to host an international karate legend from Japan locally.
“This opportunity enables numerous karateka to train with the Grandmaster in their local dojo (Kabega Primary School), an experience that would otherwise be beyond their reach due to financial constraints,” Erwee said.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Sport
Rugby